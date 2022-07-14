The IMF cut its growth projections for the US economy this year and next, and raised its unemployment rate estimates through 2025, saying that a broad-based surge in inflation poses “systemic risks” to the US and the global economy.
GDP in the world’s biggest economy would expand 2.3 percent this year, the executive board of the Washington-based lender said in its so-called Article IV consultation released on Tuesday.
That was less than the 2.9 percent it projected last month, when its staff concluded a visit for the report.
Photo: Reuters
The IMF now also sees the jobless rate at 3.7 percent this year, compared with its earlier 3.2 percent forecast, and expects the figure to exceed 5 percent in 2024 and 2025.
The IMF did not provide any reason for the reduction in its US growth forecast.
However, its new prediction comes in the wake of the June 30 release of US Department of Commerce data, which showed that inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell in May for the first time this year and which also revised downward previous months’ expenditures.
The US Federal Reserve has pivoted aggressively to fight the hottest inflation in 40 years amid criticism it left monetary policy too easy for too long as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Policymakers last month raised interest rates by 75 basis points — the single-biggest move since 1994 — and a majority of Fed officials have signaled that another increase of the same magnitude is on the table for this month.
US GDP contracted in the first quarter of this year and trackers of economic activity, such as the popular Atlanta Fed indicator GDPNow, indicate that it would do so again in the second quarter when data are released on July 28.
The US’ “policy priority must be to expeditiously slow price growth without precipitating a recession,” the IMF’s executive directors said.
Avoiding a recession in the US “is becoming increasingly challenging,” with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the lingering pandemic and supply side constraints creating additional difficulties, they said.
Directors said that calibrating the response to inflation comes with high stakes, and that misjudging the policy mix — in either direction — would result in sizeable costs at home and negative spillovers to the global economy, the directors said.
Article IV consultations are the IMF’s assessment of countries’ economic and financial developments following meetings with lawmakers and public officials.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which assembles electric vehicles for Fisker Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, yesterday signed an agreement with Taisic Material Corp (盛新材料) to invest NT$500 million (US$16.79 million) by subscribing to Taisic’s share issue through its investment subsidiary, the latest in a slew of steps made by Hon Hai to build an electric vehicle chip ecosystem. The deal with Taisic would help Hon Hai gain better access to silicon carbide (SiC) substrates, a key component in building electric vehicles, it said in a statement. The investment would give Hon Hai a 10 percent stake in Taisic, one
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
GROWING FLEET: The company added two new ships since March, with plans to receive four new vessels of 24,000 TEUs by the end of this year, Evergreen said Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) yesterday reported revenue of NT$60.34 billion (US$2.03 billion) for last month, the highest in a single month, despite average freight rates having fallen from a peak in January. Last month’s revenue was up 59 percent from a year earlier and 3.4 percent higher than a month earlier, the company said. Evergreen, the nation’s largest container shipper, registered annual growth of 77 percent in its second-quarter revenue to NT$174 billion, which it attributed to the addition of 10 new vessels to its fleet, including the Ever Art with 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). The shipper’s fleet size grew from 201