IMF cuts US growth forecasts, raises jobless estimates

Bloomberg





The IMF cut its growth projections for the US economy this year and next, and raised its unemployment rate estimates through 2025, saying that a broad-based surge in inflation poses “systemic risks” to the US and the global economy.

GDP in the world’s biggest economy would expand 2.3 percent this year, the executive board of the Washington-based lender said in its so-called Article IV consultation released on Tuesday.

That was less than the 2.9 percent it projected last month, when its staff concluded a visit for the report.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at a conference on economic solidarity in the Vatican on Feb. 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters

The IMF now also sees the jobless rate at 3.7 percent this year, compared with its earlier 3.2 percent forecast, and expects the figure to exceed 5 percent in 2024 and 2025.

The IMF did not provide any reason for the reduction in its US growth forecast.

However, its new prediction comes in the wake of the June 30 release of US Department of Commerce data, which showed that inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell in May for the first time this year and which also revised downward previous months’ expenditures.

The US Federal Reserve has pivoted aggressively to fight the hottest inflation in 40 years amid criticism it left monetary policy too easy for too long as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Policymakers last month raised interest rates by 75 basis points — the single-biggest move since 1994 — and a majority of Fed officials have signaled that another increase of the same magnitude is on the table for this month.

US GDP contracted in the first quarter of this year and trackers of economic activity, such as the popular Atlanta Fed indicator GDPNow, indicate that it would do so again in the second quarter when data are released on July 28.

The US’ “policy priority must be to expeditiously slow price growth without precipitating a recession,” the IMF’s executive directors said.

Avoiding a recession in the US “is becoming increasingly challenging,” with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the lingering pandemic and supply side constraints creating additional difficulties, they said.

Directors said that calibrating the response to inflation comes with high stakes, and that misjudging the policy mix — in either direction — would result in sizeable costs at home and negative spillovers to the global economy, the directors said.

Article IV consultations are the IMF’s assessment of countries’ economic and financial developments following meetings with lawmakers and public officials.