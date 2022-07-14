China exports jump after lockdown is lifted

AFP, BEIJING





China’s export growth last month surged more than expected after its largest city eased lockdown rules, official data showed yesterday, but imports fell while lingering COVID-19 controls kept consumers jittery.

Shanghai last month reopened after being sealed off for about two months to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak, helping improve a backlog of goods.

However, China is the only major economy still holding fast to a “zero COVID-19” strategy with snap lockdowns and long quarantines, battering business activity and holding back a consumption recovery.

A woman waits for passersby to ask them to buy her food through the opening in a quarantine barrier in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Last month, exports rose more than expected at 17.9 percent year-on-year, up from 16.9 percent in May, customs data showed yesterday.

“We are expecting some of the backlogs to be clearing since companies in Shanghai have been able to operate with lockdown measures lifted in June,” Moody’s Analytics economist Heron Lim told Agence France-Presse.

Growth in foreign trade “picked up significantly in May and June” amid an improving COVID-19 situation, policies to stabilize growth and work resumption, Chinese Customs Administration spokesman Li Kuiwen (李奎文) told reporters.

However, imports rose just 1 percent, far below the 4 percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

“Although there are still some unstable and uncertain factors, domestic production and demand are gradually recovering and enterprises have quickly resumed work ... in the second half of the year, imports and exports will maintain stable growth,” Li said.

However, he cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic and the international environment have become more “severe and complex,” saying that there remain uncertainties in foreign trade.

This week’s data on the Chinese economy, including GDP and retail sales figures to be released tomorrow, are expected to set the stage for further policy support as an official growth target of 5.5 percent looks increasingly out of reach.

The country’s overall trade surplus was US$97.9 billion last month, up from US$78.8 billion in May, customs data showed.