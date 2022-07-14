BOK doubles margin in fresh rate hike

‘NO NEW NORM’: After hiking the seven-day rate by 50 basis points, the Bank of Korea governor said increases of half that margin remain the bank’s target

Bloomberg





The Bank of Korea (BOK) yesterday doubled the margin of its latest rate increase and promised more hikes to come, as it stepped up its battle against inflation, which is running at a 23-year high in South Korea.

The central bank joined a global wave of larger rate increases by pushing up its seven-day repurchase rate by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25 percent, as widely expected, following five previous hikes of half that size.

The BOK’s move is the biggest since rates became South Korea’s primary monetary tool in the late 1990s.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong speaks at a news conference following a monetary policy meeting in Seoul yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

The decision to go for a bigger increase indicates heightened concern over the need to take firmer action to quickly rein in price growth that is continuing to outstrip expectations even as fears build over the outlook for the economy.

However, BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said that larger hikes were not becoming a new norm for the bank.

“We raised the rate by 50 basis points this time because there’s greater damage if the upward inflationary pressure grows further,” Rhee told reporters. “It’s desirable to go gradually with 25 basis point hikes and monitor the situation if inflation remains at the current trajectory.”

Inflation hit 6 percent last month, its strongest reading since late 1998.

The BOK said in a statement that it expected price growth to remain above that level for some time. Price expectations among consumers have also climbed to the highest level in a decade.

Rhee said the market view that rates would reach 2.75 to 3 percent by the end of the year was reasonable, a comment that indicates that the bank could hike rates by 0.25 percentage points at each of its three remaining meetings this year.

Economists flagged the fluid state of price dynamics that have repeatedly caught out policymakers around the world, as well as the implications for South Korea’s currency if the US Federal Reserve keeps increasing rates at a faster pace.

In its statement, the BOK said the pace and size of rate increases would depend on inflation, growth, financial imbalances and overseas policy moves.

Rhee’s view contrasts with the stance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which also raised its official cash rate by the same margin about an hour after the BOK, but said it would keep hiking “at pace” until it is sure inflation is contained.

The RBNZ Monetary Policy Committee increased the official cash rate (OCR) to 2.5 percent from 2 percent, as expected by all 20 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

“The Committee agreed to maintain its approach of briskly lifting the OCR until it is confident that monetary conditions are sufficient to constrain inflation expectations and bring consumer price inflation to within the target range,” the RBNZ said in a statement. “Once aggregate supply and demand are more in balance, the OCR can then return to a lower, more neutral, level.”

The RBNZ said it remains “comfortable” with the projected path of the OCR outlined in its most recent forecasts in May. Those projections showed the benchmark rate rising to about 4 percent next year.

New Zealand inflation is running at 6.9 percent, the fastest in 32 years.

The RBNZ’s May forecasts showed it slowing to 3 percent in the second half of next year from a peak of 7 percent this year.

It is not seen returning to the 2 percent midpoint of the bank’s 1 to 3 percent target band until 2025.

The RBNZ said New Zealand’s economy is facing “unique shocks,” such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which “increase the uncertainty about how households and firms will respond to a tightening of monetary policy.”