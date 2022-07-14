Property tax revenue soared 89 percent to NT$17.4 billion (US$582.8 million) in the first six months of this year, buoyed by steep property price increases nationwide, which are expected to slow down in the coming months, as the central bank hiked interest rates, analysts said yesterday.
Taichung contributed the most to the revenue, with NT$3.55 billion, followed by New Taipei City’s NT$2.47 billion, Kaohsiung’s NT$2.3 billion, Taoyuan’s NT$1.91 billion, Taipei’s NT$1.81 billion and Tainan’s N$1.8 billion, Great Home Realty Co (大家房屋) said, citing data from the Ministry of Finance.
The spike in property tax revenue reflected housing price increases across Taiwan in the first half of the year, Great Home Realty researcher Mandy Lang (郎美囡) said, adding that Taichung has benefitted from improving infrastructure, especially the expansion of its mass transit system.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
New Taipei City had the highest growth rates among Taiwan’s cities and counties, with a 120 percent increase, followed by Tainan’s 100.3 percent gain, Taoyuan’s 99.2 percent uptick and Kaohsiung’s 78.3 percent increase.
Taipei’s growth rate was 70.3 percent, followed by Taichung’s 65.6 percent expansion.
The six special municipalities accounted for most property transactions, Lang said.
However, property price increases were not limited to special municipalities, she said.
Property tax revenue in Miaoli County increased 282.5 percent to NT$234 million due to a low comparison base last year and growing popularity among home buyers, Lang said.
Similarly, Hsinchu County and Hsinchu City reported property tax revenue advances of 262.7 percent and 152.2 percent to NT$829 million and NT$708 million respectively, boosted by their proximity to the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), she said.
Hualien County posted an 88 percent increase in property tax revenue to NT$115 million, while Nantou and Yunlin counties had increases of 71.1 percent and 63.7 percent to NT$129 million and NT$284 million respectively, Great Home Realty said.
However, property tax revenue growth might lose momentum, as buying interest has cooled amid a prolonged COVID-19 outbreak and monetary tightening, H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) said.
Punitive property tax terms that define short-term transactions as resale within five years of purchase, up from two years, are to take effect this month, H&B head researcher Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said, adding that higher property taxes are expected to sideline short-term investors.
Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) shared that view, saying that interest rate hikes would help fan caution.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which assembles electric vehicles for Fisker Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, yesterday signed an agreement with Taisic Material Corp (盛新材料) to invest NT$500 million (US$16.79 million) by subscribing to Taisic’s share issue through its investment subsidiary, the latest in a slew of steps made by Hon Hai to build an electric vehicle chip ecosystem. The deal with Taisic would help Hon Hai gain better access to silicon carbide (SiC) substrates, a key component in building electric vehicles, it said in a statement. The investment would give Hon Hai a 10 percent stake in Taisic, one
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
GROWING FLEET: The company added two new ships since March, with plans to receive four new vessels of 24,000 TEUs by the end of this year, Evergreen said Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) yesterday reported revenue of NT$60.34 billion (US$2.03 billion) for last month, the highest in a single month, despite average freight rates having fallen from a peak in January. Last month’s revenue was up 59 percent from a year earlier and 3.4 percent higher than a month earlier, the company said. Evergreen, the nation’s largest container shipper, registered annual growth of 77 percent in its second-quarter revenue to NT$174 billion, which it attributed to the addition of 10 new vessels to its fleet, including the Ever Art with 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). The shipper’s fleet size grew from 201