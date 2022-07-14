Stocks rallied in Taipei yesterday after authorities pledged to prop up domestic shares for the first time since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The TAIEX closed 2.68 percent higher at 14,324.68 points, the biggest jump in nearly four months. All but one of the 28 sub-gauges of the benchmark index rose. Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which accounts for more than one-quarter of the index’s weighting, jumped 4.67 percent.
Turnover was NT$221.468 billion (US$7.42 billion) on the main board, compared with NT$199.669 billion on Tuesday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Photo: CNA
The NT$500 billion National Stabilization Fund (NSF) received authorization to support local equities after its management committee concluded an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
The intervention underscores the many challenges confronting Taiwan’s tech-reliant market, which has been buffeted by a weaker outlook for the sector and rising fears of a US recession.
Shares fell into a bear market earlier this month as foreign selling exerted pressure. Global funds have withdrawn nearly US$35 billion since the start of the year.
“The news that the stabilization fund will support the market should be able to stop stocks from declining further and boost investor confidence in the short-term,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) chief investment officer Harris Liao (廖繼弘) said. “But whether Taiwan stocks can bottom out depends on the stabilization of US 10-year government bond, US inflation number and US tech stocks. There are still many uncertainties.”
Prior to yesterday, the TAIEX had tumbled 4,268.22 points, or 23.42 percent, this year amid volatility on US markets, geopolitical tensions and fears over a global recession.
TSMC’s gains contributed about 174 points to the TAIEX’s rise yesterday, and led the electronics sector and the semiconductor sub-index to rise 3.25 percent and 3.98 percent respectively.
TSMC is expected to report results today, and investors are awaiting the chipmaker’s guidance for this year’s sales and capital expenditure.
The last time the stabilization fund stepped in to support the market was in March 2020 when global markets reeled from the then-nascent COVID-19 outbreak.
President Futures Co (統一期貨) said authorities had spent about NT$760 million through October 2020 to put a floor under prices.
Tuesday’s decision would be the eighth time authorities have chosen to step in to prop up the market since the stabilization fund was established in 2000. Historically, the support has generally heralded rallies for weeks and sometimes even months after announcements.
On Monday, the fund originally decided not to intervene, which triggered a sell-off on Tuesday.
However, some analysts remain cautious about the outlook.
Credit Suisse Group AG has lowered its year-end target for Taiwan’s equity benchmark to 15,000 from 17,500, citing further risks of earnings downgrades.
“There are still negatives to the global stock markets, such as US inflation and US Fed rate hike, so the risks remain,” Cathay Securities Corp (國泰證券) assistant vice president Boryi Chien (簡伯儀) said, referring to the US Federal Reserve. “In the short-term, the fund’s support should boost the market and attract buyers. In the medium to long term, the effects remain to be seen.”
Additional reporting by CNA
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which assembles electric vehicles for Fisker Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, yesterday signed an agreement with Taisic Material Corp (盛新材料) to invest NT$500 million (US$16.79 million) by subscribing to Taisic’s share issue through its investment subsidiary, the latest in a slew of steps made by Hon Hai to build an electric vehicle chip ecosystem. The deal with Taisic would help Hon Hai gain better access to silicon carbide (SiC) substrates, a key component in building electric vehicles, it said in a statement. The investment would give Hon Hai a 10 percent stake in Taisic, one
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
GROWING FLEET: The company added two new ships since March, with plans to receive four new vessels of 24,000 TEUs by the end of this year, Evergreen said Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) yesterday reported revenue of NT$60.34 billion (US$2.03 billion) for last month, the highest in a single month, despite average freight rates having fallen from a peak in January. Last month’s revenue was up 59 percent from a year earlier and 3.4 percent higher than a month earlier, the company said. Evergreen, the nation’s largest container shipper, registered annual growth of 77 percent in its second-quarter revenue to NT$174 billion, which it attributed to the addition of 10 new vessels to its fleet, including the Ever Art with 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). The shipper’s fleet size grew from 201