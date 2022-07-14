Stocks jump on first NSF intervention since 2020

AFTER MONDAY’S SELL-OFF: The move is expected to boost the market in the short term, while US inflation and a weaker tech outlook would persist, an analyst said

Stocks rallied in Taipei yesterday after authorities pledged to prop up domestic shares for the first time since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The TAIEX closed 2.68 percent higher at 14,324.68 points, the biggest jump in nearly four months. All but one of the 28 sub-gauges of the benchmark index rose. Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which accounts for more than one-quarter of the index’s weighting, jumped 4.67 percent.

Turnover was NT$221.468 billion (US$7.42 billion) on the main board, compared with NT$199.669 billion on Tuesday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

A woman stands in front of a screen displaying stock index data at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The NT$500 billion National Stabilization Fund (NSF) received authorization to support local equities after its management committee concluded an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The intervention underscores the many challenges confronting Taiwan’s tech-reliant market, which has been buffeted by a weaker outlook for the sector and rising fears of a US recession.

Shares fell into a bear market earlier this month as foreign selling exerted pressure. Global funds have withdrawn nearly US$35 billion since the start of the year.

“The news that the stabilization fund will support the market should be able to stop stocks from declining further and boost investor confidence in the short-term,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) chief investment officer Harris Liao (廖繼弘) said. “But whether Taiwan stocks can bottom out depends on the stabilization of US 10-year government bond, US inflation number and US tech stocks. There are still many uncertainties.”

Prior to yesterday, the TAIEX had tumbled 4,268.22 points, or 23.42 percent, this year amid volatility on US markets, geopolitical tensions and fears over a global recession.

TSMC’s gains contributed about 174 points to the TAIEX’s rise yesterday, and led the electronics sector and the semiconductor sub-index to rise 3.25 percent and 3.98 percent respectively.

TSMC is expected to report results today, and investors are awaiting the chipmaker’s guidance for this year’s sales and capital expenditure.

The last time the stabilization fund stepped in to support the market was in March 2020 when global markets reeled from the then-nascent COVID-19 outbreak.

President Futures Co (統一期貨) said authorities had spent about NT$760 million through October 2020 to put a floor under prices.

Tuesday’s decision would be the eighth time authorities have chosen to step in to prop up the market since the stabilization fund was established in 2000. Historically, the support has generally heralded rallies for weeks and sometimes even months after announcements.

On Monday, the fund originally decided not to intervene, which triggered a sell-off on Tuesday.

However, some analysts remain cautious about the outlook.

Credit Suisse Group AG has lowered its year-end target for Taiwan’s equity benchmark to 15,000 from 17,500, citing further risks of earnings downgrades.

“There are still negatives to the global stock markets, such as US inflation and US Fed rate hike, so the risks remain,” Cathay Securities Corp (國泰證券) assistant vice president Boryi Chien (簡伯儀) said, referring to the US Federal Reserve. “In the short-term, the fund’s support should boost the market and attract buyers. In the medium to long term, the effects remain to be seen.”

Additional reporting by CNA