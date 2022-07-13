World Business Quick Take

Agencies





APPAREL

Gap CEO steps down

Gap Inc has announced that its CEO and president Sonia Syngal is stepping down from her role after two years on the job, effective immediately. The move, announced on Monday, comes as the San Francisco-based clothing company, which operates stores under its namesake, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, struggles with slumping sales and supply chain challenges. Syngal, who has been with the company since 2004, is to stay on for a brief transition period. Effective immediately, Bob Martin, the company’s executive chairman and a 40-year industry veteran, is to serve as president and CEO on an interim basis.

INVESTMENT

Temasek adopts caution

Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte said it is adopting a cautious outlook and sees more market declines after posting a 5.8 percent return for its latest fiscal year as gains in domestic stocks offset widespread declines in China. The US$287 billion firm said it would slow its pace of investments and take a cautious stance given the likelihood of a recession in developed markets. Temasek said the risk of a mild recession in the US into next year has risen due to tighter financial conditions and geopolitical uncertainty. Meanwhile, China faces “challenges” meeting its growth target of 5.5 percent this year, it said.

SPIRITS

Pernod halts investments

French spirits group Pernod Ricard SA has put new Indian investments on hold due to long-running tax disputes with authorities on valuing liquor imports, according to two sources with direct knowledge and company letters seen by Reuters. The world’s second-biggest spirits group said its legal wrangles have progressively worsened since they first started nearly 30 years ago, making it tough to do business in the country and raising the prospect of a major financial hit. The maker of Chivas Regal, Glenlivet Scotch whiskey and Absolut vodka is lobbying Indian authorities, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, to resolve the matter.

CHINA

Developers’ bonds fall

US dollar bonds of Chinese developers fell across the board yesterday, with stress spreading from junk-rated names to investment-grade peers amid renewed concerns about more COVID-19 lockdowns in the country. High-yield notes from the sector dropped as much as 2 cents on the dollar, according to credit traders, led by Country Garden Holdings Co (碧桂園), the country’s top builder by contracted sales. Investment-grade dollar bonds from peers Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (龍湖地產) and China Vanke Co (萬科) were poised to set record lows. The bond weakness has occurred as a COVID-19 spike in Shanghai and other parts of the country sparks fears that authorities will reimpose strict control measures.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault sales decline

French automaker Renault SA yesterday said that sales of its conventional and electrical vehicles fell in the first half of this year, affected by the worldwide shortage of semiconductors. The company said it sold 1,000,199 units in the first half of the year, down 12 percent from the same period last year. The data for both years did not include sales in Russia. Renault said the dip in sales came “in a context disrupted by the semiconductor crisis and marked by the shutdown of the group’s activities in Russia.”