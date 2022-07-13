APPAREL
Gap CEO steps down
Gap Inc has announced that its CEO and president Sonia Syngal is stepping down from her role after two years on the job, effective immediately. The move, announced on Monday, comes as the San Francisco-based clothing company, which operates stores under its namesake, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, struggles with slumping sales and supply chain challenges. Syngal, who has been with the company since 2004, is to stay on for a brief transition period. Effective immediately, Bob Martin, the company’s executive chairman and a 40-year industry veteran, is to serve as president and CEO on an interim basis.
INVESTMENT
Temasek adopts caution
Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte said it is adopting a cautious outlook and sees more market declines after posting a 5.8 percent return for its latest fiscal year as gains in domestic stocks offset widespread declines in China. The US$287 billion firm said it would slow its pace of investments and take a cautious stance given the likelihood of a recession in developed markets. Temasek said the risk of a mild recession in the US into next year has risen due to tighter financial conditions and geopolitical uncertainty. Meanwhile, China faces “challenges” meeting its growth target of 5.5 percent this year, it said.
SPIRITS
Pernod halts investments
French spirits group Pernod Ricard SA has put new Indian investments on hold due to long-running tax disputes with authorities on valuing liquor imports, according to two sources with direct knowledge and company letters seen by Reuters. The world’s second-biggest spirits group said its legal wrangles have progressively worsened since they first started nearly 30 years ago, making it tough to do business in the country and raising the prospect of a major financial hit. The maker of Chivas Regal, Glenlivet Scotch whiskey and Absolut vodka is lobbying Indian authorities, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, to resolve the matter.
CHINA
Developers’ bonds fall
US dollar bonds of Chinese developers fell across the board yesterday, with stress spreading from junk-rated names to investment-grade peers amid renewed concerns about more COVID-19 lockdowns in the country. High-yield notes from the sector dropped as much as 2 cents on the dollar, according to credit traders, led by Country Garden Holdings Co (碧桂園), the country’s top builder by contracted sales. Investment-grade dollar bonds from peers Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (龍湖地產) and China Vanke Co (萬科) were poised to set record lows. The bond weakness has occurred as a COVID-19 spike in Shanghai and other parts of the country sparks fears that authorities will reimpose strict control measures.
AUTOMAKERS
Renault sales decline
French automaker Renault SA yesterday said that sales of its conventional and electrical vehicles fell in the first half of this year, affected by the worldwide shortage of semiconductors. The company said it sold 1,000,199 units in the first half of the year, down 12 percent from the same period last year. The data for both years did not include sales in Russia. Renault said the dip in sales came “in a context disrupted by the semiconductor crisis and marked by the shutdown of the group’s activities in Russia.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which assembles electric vehicles for Fisker Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, yesterday signed an agreement with Taisic Material Corp (盛新材料) to invest NT$500 million (US$16.79 million) by subscribing to Taisic’s share issue through its investment subsidiary, the latest in a slew of steps made by Hon Hai to build an electric vehicle chip ecosystem. The deal with Taisic would help Hon Hai gain better access to silicon carbide (SiC) substrates, a key component in building electric vehicles, it said in a statement. The investment would give Hon Hai a 10 percent stake in Taisic, one