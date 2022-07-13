Tax revenue surges 43.2 percent from last year on corporate, personal gains

The nation’s tax revenue last month reached NT$491.4 billion (US$16.44 billion), spiking 43.2 percent from a year earlier on the back of hefty corporate and personal income tax gains, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

Corporate income tax revenue surged 77.7 percent year-on-year to NT$361.5 billion, as major Taiwanese companies posted record-high earnings last year and filed income taxes last month after policymakers granted a one-month moratorium to accommodate potential delays caused by a local COVID-19 outbreak, the ministry said.

Corporate income tax revenue in the first six months of this year climbed to a record NT$1.4 trillion, the ministry said.

Taipei National Taxation Bureau employees wearing protective gear check tax documents submitted by local residents from behind plastic partitions in Taipei on May 2. Photo: CNA

Personal income tax revenue last month totaled NT$43.3 billion, rising 21.9 percent from a year earlier, it said.

The increase was caused by rising wages, the distribution of cash dividends by listed firms and capital gains linked to property transactions, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng (陳玉豐) said, adding that the government had expanded the coverage of income tax to transfers of presale housing contracts to cool the property market.

By contrast, securities transaction tax revenue plunged 43 percent to NT$15.4 billion as foreign portfolio managers cut their holdings in local shares amid global fund redeployment, which contributed to a stock rout that has driven retail investors to the sidelines, Chen said.

Daily turnover on the stock market shrank 47.28 percent to NT$286.8 billion last month, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Chen said securities transaction tax revenue could continue to fall until the end of this year.

Sales tax revenue could also follow a similar trajectory, due to tax waivers for imports of oil, gas and other raw materials to help ease inflation, he said.

Revenue generated from land value increment tax also declined 13.6 percent to NT$8 billion last month, as the number of taxable cases dropped 21 percent from a year earlier to 45,200, the ministry said.

The government collected NT$1.4 trillion in tax revenues in the first six months, exceeding its projection by 8.6 percent, the ministry said.