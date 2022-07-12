BANKING
Natixis to boost headcount
Natixis SA intends to increase its headcount in London as part of a bid to take on more UK clients. The French investment bank, which was bought out by BPCE SA last year, plans to add between 20 and 30 bankers to its operations in the City of London by 2024, said Simon Eedle, senior country manager in the UK. The unit employs about 300 people locally. “We’ve said we’ll grow our UK revenue by 5 to 10 percent over the next two years; we’d expect our workforce to grow by as much as well,” Eedle said in an interview with Bloomberg News. Natixis also aims to add 500 million euros (US$505.4 million) in revenue to its core investment banking activities by 2024, in part by securing new clients in its main markets.
SRI LANKA
Central bank head to stay on
Central bank Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe yesterday signaled that he would stay in the job, but warned that prolonged political instability in the country might delay progress on negotiations with the IMF for a bailout package. “Political instability might delay the progress we have been making so far,” Weerasinghe said of the talks with the IMF during an interview in his office. “I would like to have a stable political administration, the sooner the better, for us to make progress, mainly on the programs we are negotiating with the IMF, bridging finance and also to address shortages of fuel, gas and other things.”
BANKING
UBS eyes Khan promotion
UBS Group AG is considering a plan to promote Iqbal Khan to sole head of the bank’s global wealth management business, potentially setting him up as an eventual successor to chief executive officer Ralph Hamers. Tom Naratil, who coleads the private banking business with Khan, might keep his regional role as the head of UBS’ business in the Americas, people with knowledge of the deliberations said. No final decisions have been made and the plans could still change, they said. It was also unclear whether Naratil would remain on the bank’s 12-member executive board as part of the changes, the people said.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Link rejects Dye’s offer
Australian data-services firm Link Administration Holdings Ltd has rejected an improved takeover offer from Canadian software firm Dye and Durham Ltd for the second time in as many weeks. The company’s board said it is “unable to recommend” a A$4.57 per share deal, a Link statement yesterday said. That was an improvement on an earlier A$4.30 offer, but below an initial bid of A$5.50 a share. Link will continue to engage with Dye and Durham, it said in the statement.
PROPERTY
Evergrande appeal fails
China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) suffered its first rejection from local creditors to extend a bond payment, a development that might result in a landmark onshore default and encourage investors to take a tougher stance against other developers battered by the nation’s property debt crisis. Holders of a puttable yuan-denominated bond from the firm’s main onshore unit Hengda Real Estate Group Co (恆大地產) rejected a plan to further extend payment past the deadline on Friday last week by six months, a Shenzhen stock exchange filing yesterday said. The company had held a meeting last week to seek creditor approval, but more than 90 percent of the voting holders rejected the proposed extension.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey