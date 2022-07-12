World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BANKING

Natixis to boost headcount

Natixis SA intends to increase its headcount in London as part of a bid to take on more UK clients. The French investment bank, which was bought out by BPCE SA last year, plans to add between 20 and 30 bankers to its operations in the City of London by 2024, said Simon Eedle, senior country manager in the UK. The unit employs about 300 people locally. “We’ve said we’ll grow our UK revenue by 5 to 10 percent over the next two years; we’d expect our workforce to grow by as much as well,” Eedle said in an interview with Bloomberg News. Natixis also aims to add 500 million euros (US$505.4 million) in revenue to its core investment banking activities by 2024, in part by securing new clients in its main markets.

SRI LANKA

Central bank head to stay on

Central bank Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe yesterday signaled that he would stay in the job, but warned that prolonged political instability in the country might delay progress on negotiations with the IMF for a bailout package. “Political instability might delay the progress we have been making so far,” Weerasinghe said of the talks with the IMF during an interview in his office. “I would like to have a stable political administration, the sooner the better, for us to make progress, mainly on the programs we are negotiating with the IMF, bridging finance and also to address shortages of fuel, gas and other things.”

BANKING

UBS eyes Khan promotion

UBS Group AG is considering a plan to promote Iqbal Khan to sole head of the bank’s global wealth management business, potentially setting him up as an eventual successor to chief executive officer Ralph Hamers. Tom Naratil, who coleads the private banking business with Khan, might keep his regional role as the head of UBS’ business in the Americas, people with knowledge of the deliberations said. No final decisions have been made and the plans could still change, they said. It was also unclear whether Naratil would remain on the bank’s 12-member executive board as part of the changes, the people said.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Link rejects Dye’s offer

Australian data-services firm Link Administration Holdings Ltd has rejected an improved takeover offer from Canadian software firm Dye and Durham Ltd for the second time in as many weeks. The company’s board said it is “unable to recommend” a A$4.57 per share deal, a Link statement yesterday said. That was an improvement on an earlier A$4.30 offer, but below an initial bid of A$5.50 a share. Link will continue to engage with Dye and Durham, it said in the statement.

PROPERTY

Evergrande appeal fails

China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) suffered its first rejection from local creditors to extend a bond payment, a development that might result in a landmark onshore default and encourage investors to take a tougher stance against other developers battered by the nation’s property debt crisis. Holders of a puttable yuan-denominated bond from the firm’s main onshore unit Hengda Real Estate Group Co (恆大地產) rejected a plan to further extend payment past the deadline on Friday last week by six months, a Shenzhen stock exchange filing yesterday said. The company had held a meeting last week to seek creditor approval, but more than 90 percent of the voting holders rejected the proposed extension.