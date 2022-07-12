China auto sales rebound in June after weak first half

AP, Beijing





China’s auto sales rose by a lackluster 3.4 percent over a year earlier in the first half of this year as COVID-19 prevention measures kept buyers away from dealerships, but demand in the industry’s biggest global market rebounded last month, an industry group reported yesterday.

Sales in January to June rose to 10.4 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Last month’s sales jumped 41.2 percent over a year earlier to 2.2 million after controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers were eased.

A woman sits near a car encased in ice as part of a promotional stunt on March 4 in Beijing. Photo: AP

Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, fell 6.6 percent over a year earlier in the first half to 12.1 million, the association reported. Total sales in June rose 23.8 percent to 2.5 million.

The decline in total sales was less severe than an estimate of a 7.1 percent contraction released on Friday by the association based on data from major brands. Growth in last month’s sales was stronger than the earlier 20.9 percent estimate.

China’s auto sales have suffered from consumer jitters over an economic downturn and anti-virus controls imposed starting in late March.

Production has been hampered by shortages of processor chips and disruption of global supply chains.

The downturn squeezes cash flow for global automakers that are looking to China to drive sales growth and are spending billions of dollars to meet government sales quotas for electric vehicles.

Sales of electric and gasoline-electric SUVs and sedans rose 130 percent over a year earlier to 596,000 last month, the association said.

Sales in the first half rose 115 percent to 2.6 million, accounting for half the global market.