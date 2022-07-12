The TAIEX yesterday closed lower, as investors appeared reluctant to chase prices ahead of a National Stabilization Fund committee meeting later in the day.
Market sentiment was also affected by rising fears over a hawkish US Federal Reserve, after Washington on Friday reported better-than-expected jobs data for last month, which prompted many investors to stay on the sidelines yesterday as turnover fell below NT$200 billion (US$6.7 billion).
The TAIEX closed down 124.00 points, or 0.86 percent, at 14,340.53. Turnover totaled NT$172.913 billion, with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$3.39 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
“Looking at the thin turnover, I think many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the stabilization fund’s committee meeting,” Cathay Futures Consultant Co (國泰證期顧問) analyst Tsai Ming-han (蔡明翰) said. “If the fund committee decides to enter the market, market confidence will rise.”
The NT$500 billion stabilization fund was set up in 2000 by the government to serve as a buffer against unexpected external factors that might disrupt the local bourse.
The fund committee scheduled a regular meeting yesterday afternoon to decide whether to intervene in the market, which has been hard hit by worries over skyrocketing inflation and hawkish Fed policies to tackle inflationary pressures.
Since the beginning of the year, the TAIEX has tumbled 3,878.31 points, or 21.29 percent.
“Investors continue to pay close attention to the Fed’s monetary policy moves,” Tsai said. “After the stronger-than-expected US non-farm payroll data, it is widely anticipated that the Fed will raise rates another 75 basis points at its policymaking meeting [on July 26 and 27].”
The US on Friday reported that it had added 372,000 new jobs last month, beating a market estimate of 250,000.
“Investors are also waiting for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s [TSMC, 台積電] outlook, which is expected at its investor conference on Thursday, amid growing worry about an inventory buildup in the global semiconductor industry due to weaker demand,” Tsai said.
TSMC shares fell 1.07 percent to close a NT$462.
Led by TSMC, the electronics sector lost 0.98 percent, with the semiconductor sub-index falling 1.19 percent.
Buying rotated to select old economy stocks, with the transportation sector rising 0.5 percent, but their gains failed to offset the losses suffered by large technology shares.
“The US will report its June consumer price index data Wednesday, which is expected to move the global markets,” Tsai said. “I expect the TAIEX to fluctuate between the five-day moving average of 14,291 points and the 10-day moving average of 14,674 in the near term.”
