While the average monthly take-home pay in May increased 3.26 percent year-on-year to NT$44,233 (US$1,483), it lagged behind the 3.39 percent gain in consumer prices that month, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The latest data suggested that inflation, which has stayed above 3 percent for four months in a row, is eating away people’s income, despite an increase in the basic wage to reflect enhanced corporate earnings and GDP growth last year.
Meanwhile, the number of workers hired by industrial and service sectors stood at 8.14 million, retreating by 0.1 percent, or a net 8,000 people, from April, as COVID-19 infections continued to weigh on the workforce, DGBAS Senior Executive Officer Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said.
The number of COVID-19 cases grew significantly in May, chilling business for the retail and hospitality sectors, as people stayed home to avoid getting infected, she said.
That caused restaurants and hotels to shed 9,000 workers, while retail sales and wholesale operators reduced employees by 5,000, Chen said.
However, on an annual basis, the workforce expanded by 0.31 percent, or 25,000 workers, compared with the same month last year, when the government imposed a level 3 COVID-19 alert, and banned gatherings and dine-in services.
Although COVID-19 cases surged this year, the government shifted to a policy of living with the virus, taking its cue from the US, Europe and other Asian nations.
The average take-home pay in the hospitality sector shrank 1.52 percent from April, while salaries in the wholesale and retail sectors dropped 0.71 percent, Chen said.
Not all sectors took a hit, which allowed the gauge to still expand 3.26 percent overall, the DGBAS said. The average monthly compensation, including performance-based rewards, commissions and bonuses, rose 6.81 percent to NT$55,440, the monthly survey found.
Some financial institutes, marine transportation companies, as well as gas, gravel and electronics suppliers distributed bonuses, driving up the comparison bar, Chen said.
For the first five months of the year, the average take-home pay rose 2.83 percent, the fastest increase in 22 years, to NT$44,252, while total compensation advanced 3.63 percent to NT$62,736, an eight-year high, the agency said.
Real take-home pay after factoring in inflation contracted 0.28 percent from a year earlier, while total compensation eked out a 0.58 percent gain, Chen said, adding that rising inflationary pressures are offsetting the benefits of pay raises.
Interest rate hikes and a negative wealth effect induced by a stock rout are adding to the pain, analysts said.
