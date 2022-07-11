China inflation edges up in June on pork prices

BEIJING CONCERNED: Warehouse reserves might be released to rein in prices that have soared by a third, as costs of other food items and gasoline also rise

AFP, BEIJING





China’s consumer inflation last month climbed to its highest point in two years, official data showed on Saturday, following rising food prices as pork costs spiked due to tighter supplies.

The world’s second-largest economy has largely been spared the impact of a global surge in food prices caused by the war in Ukraine, but the relative stability could be upended by the rising cost of pork, a staple meat in the country.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, rose 2.5 percent year-on-year, in line with analysts’ expectations, but stayed flat from May due to a price drop in most foods except pork.

A man sits in front of a shop selling meat in Shanghai on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Prices of fresh vegetables, eggs, fresh fruit and seafood dropped... due to factors such as increased supply and improved logistics,” National Bureau of Statistics senior statistician Dong Lijuan (董莉娟) said in a statement.

“Influenced by factors such as the stabilization of the epidemic and an increase in consumer demand, pork prices continued to rise by 2.9 percent,” he said.

In a sign of officials’ concern, authorities last week said they were considering tapping into the country’s pork reserves in a bid to rein in the cost of the meat after prices soared by almost a third year-on-year late last month.

The Chinese government keeps stores of frozen pork in warehouses and occasionally releases reserve meat to stabilize prices, especially during peak periods of demand such as the Lunar New Year.

Pork prices have been hit hard in recent years after the country’s herds were ravaged by African swine fever, causing consumer inflation to spike.

“We expect CPI inflation to keep rising in the second half of 2022 as the domestic economy recovers from the lockdown in the first half,” Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd (保銀私募基金管理) chief economist Zhiwei Zhang (張智威) said in a note.

“The pork cycle has been the single most important driving force behind CPI inflation in China over the past 20 to 30 years.”

Food and gasoline prices rose 2.9 percent and 33.4 percent respectively year-on-year, the statement said, reflecting the broader impact of the Ukraine war despite consumer inflation levels staying broadly even month-to-month.

This particularly affected the prices of fresh fruit and airfares, which rose 19 percent and 28.1 percent year-on-year respectively.

Meanwhile, the producer price index — measuring the cost of goods at the factory gate — rose 6.1 percent from a year ago, slightly below May’s figures, but above analysts’ expectations of 6 percent.

Factory inflation has hovered at high levels in the past few months as global commodity prices spiked, although costs eased in recent months as the flow of goods in industrial chains stabilized after domestic COVID-19 lockdowns were eased.

“Changes in international crude oil prices drove up prices in related domestic industries,” Dong wrote, citing spikes in the costs of fossil fuel extraction and industrial processing.

However, prices fell in steel, cement and related industries due to lower demand as infrastructure construction was hampered by recent domestic outbreaks.