Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are to drop NT$0.2 per liter this week, after global crude oil prices fell last week as market sentiment was affected by a weakening global economy and the US dollar’s continued gains against other major currencies, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said yesterday.
Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to drop to NT$29.8, NT$31.3 and NT$33.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to decrease to NT$27.6 per liter, the state-run company said in a statement.
Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said global demand for crude oil fell last week as major central banks accelerated the pace of interest rate hikes to fight inflation, which aggravated market concerns over a potential recession in the global economy.
The company’s prices for its 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline are to fall to NT$29.8, NT$31.3 and NT$33.3 per liter respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to decline to NT$27.4 per liter, Formosa said in a separate statement.
CPC separately said it spent NT$20.52 billion (US$689 million) in the first six months of this year to absorb higher fuel costs to keep local prices lower than those in neighboring markets to comply with government policy.
It also spent NT$100.8 billion during the period after freezing liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices to comply with a government policy to absorb higher gas costs, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported on Saturday, citing CPC chairman Lee Shun-chin (李順欽).
Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have also been frozen for more than 18 months, Lee said.
The company spent a total NT$128.4 billion to absorb overall fuel-cost increases in the first half of this year, he added.
As a result, CPC reported pretax losses of NT$55.5 billion from January through June, with accumulated losses hitting NT$84.3 billion, Lee said.
If the company continues to absorb fuel cost increases, and maintains the freeze on LNG and LPG prices for the remainder of the year, its pretax losses would likely reach NT$140 billion, with accumulated losses of NT$180 billion, which would be a record for the company, he said.
