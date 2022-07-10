Yen cedes knee-jerk gains after Abe assassination

Reuters, LONDON





Safe-haven demand briefly lifted the yen on Friday after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, while the US dollar’s continued strength kept the euro hovering just above parity.

The single currency has hit successive 20-year lows this week on signs the eurozone economy would tip into recession, but it rose off earlier session lows as markets adjusted some bets ahead of monthly US jobs data.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader, died on Friday after being shot as he spoke in the western city of Nara.

The yen rose as much as 0.5 percent immediately after the news of the shooting, but later ceded most of those gains and was up 0.1 percent at ￥135.89 per US dollar.

While Abe was renowned for his signature “Abenomics” policy featuring bold monetary easing and fiscal spending, analysts played down the impact of the shooting on markets.

“It’s a risk-off environment, so the yen is performing better. It’s incredibly sad news, but it seems like an isolated event and also we are talking about a former politician here,” ING Bank strategist Francesco Pesole said.

Focus stayed on the euro, which is down about 3 percent against the US dollar this week as investors worry about the economic impact of an energy crisis brought on by the uncertainty of gas supply from Russia.

The single currency fell 0.8 percent to a fresh two-decade trough against the US dollar of US$1.00720 early in the session. It then recouped some losses and was down 0.2 percent at US$1.01430.

The US dollar index surged to new two-decade highs of 107.790, before reversing its gains and ending the day 0.2 percent lower at 106.90. It is up 1.7 percent for the week.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar, gaining NT$0.008 to close at NT$29.782, little changed from last week’s NT$29.755.

“Chances of euro-dollar hitting parity are non-negligible either today or in coming days,” Pesole said. “The general dollar momentum remains strong and concerns about eurozone economic outlook is feeding into concerns the ECB [European Central Bank] can deliver as much tightening as markets are pricing.”

Sterling posted a second consecutive weekly decline against the US dollar, but its 0.9 percent fall this week is relatively modest amid political chaos that has seen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resign. The pound was down 0.3 percent on the day to US$1.1989.

As energy prices take the wind out of confidence and growth in Europe, investors are growing concerned about the US economy, even though recent data have beaten forecasts.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer