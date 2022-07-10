Equities in Asia post gains as recession fears ease

AFP, HONG KONG





Asian markets rose on Friday on easing recession fears, with optimism boosted by hopes that US President Joe Biden will remove some Trump-era tariffs from Chinese goods.

Equities were also boosted by reports that Beijing was considering a huge stimulus push to the struggling economy by allowing local governments to raise billions of dollars through bond issuance for infrastructure projects.

However, surging inflation, rising interest rates and a fresh flareup of COVID-19 infections in Shanghai continued to keep investor sentiment grounded.

A trader walks by the screens at a trading room in Seoul on Friday. Photo: AP

Traders were handed a strong lead from Wall Street, where all three main indices climbed for a fourth straight day, helped by two top US Federal Reserve officials who said the economy could withstand sharper rate hikes and maintain growth.

There has been growing talk that the fast pace of monetary tightening by the bank would tip the world’s top economy into recession.

However, Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed board of governors, said worries were overblown and that a strong jobs market would provide a buffer, adding that rates needed to go up sharply and quickly.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard also said there was “a good chance of a soft landing.”

Asian equities advanced, with Taipei, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Manila and Jakarta all in the green.

Shanghai closed slightly down.

The TAIEX rose 0.89 percent to close at 14,464.53 points, gaining 0.9 percent for the week.

South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday rose 0.7 percent to 2,350.61, points, taking its weekly gain to 1.96 percent.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday gained 0.5 percent to 6,678.00 points, taking its weekly gain to 2.1 percent.

India’s SENSEX on Friday rose 0.6 percent to 54,481.84 and climbed 3 percent for the week.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on Friday added 0.4 percent to 21,725.78, points, but was down 0.6 percent for the week.

The Shanghai Composite Exchange on Friday lost 0.3 percent to 3,356.08 points and closed the week down 0.9 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 ended up 0.1 percent at 26,517.19 points on Friday, but saw its early big gains wiped out after news filtered through of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s shooting. The index rose 2.2 percent for the week.

Some observers said that because Abe still held sway over his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, it continued to stick with his ultra-loose monetary policy known as Abenomics.

Analysts speculated on how the possible loss of Abe’s still-strong influence in Japan could see changes in policy.

Masahiro Yamaguchi of SMBC Trust Bank said: “It could be negative for markets if the government’s policy, including its stance on monetary easing, is affected as it was evident that he was pulling the strings behind the scenes in many ways.”

Additional reporting by staff writer