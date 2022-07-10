European shares mark strong end to the week

Reuters





European shares ended higher on Friday, recovering after hitting session lows following bumper US jobs data that strengthened the case for another big interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 closed up 0.5 percent, ending the week up 2.5 percent.

Automakers were the biggest sectoral gainers, and provided the biggest boost to Germany’s DAX, which closed up 1.3 percent to lead gains among regional peers.

The DAX marked its third session higher as it recovered from its lowest since November 2020 hit earlier this week.

The STOXX 600 had fallen by up to 0.6 percent on the day after US nonfarm payrolls data for last month came in much higher than expected, prompting traders to firm up bets for a 75-basis-points hike by the Fed this month.

“Better-than-expected jobs data raised the likeliness of a bumper rate hike this month, but ... it seems the focus will instead shift to corporate earnings,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Second-quarter earnings for companies on the STOXX 600 are expected to increase 19.2 percent from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv. Excluding the energy sector, earnings are expected to increase 2 percent.

Stocks have remained volatile this year as investors debate if market valuations have turned attractive after a sharp sell-off on concerns central bank tightening to tame inflation could trigger a recession.

Minutes of the European Central Bank’s meeting last month showed on Thursday that policymakers debated flagging a larger interest rate hike for this month. The bank is expected to deliver its first rate hike in more than a decade this month.

“I certainly don’t think that equities in the near term will have much relief especially when you consider how rapidly monetary policy is going to be tightening not just in the US but in Europe as well,” Caxton head of market intelligence Michael Brown said.

The euro has been sliding toward parity on the US dollar as investors fretted about an energy shock in Europe due to its dependence on Russian gas.