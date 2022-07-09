World Business Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Policymakers back hikes

Two of the Federal Reserve’s most hawkish policymakers backed raising interest rates another 75 basis points this month to curb inflation, while playing down fears that the economy was headed for recession. Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller and James Bullard, president of the St Louis Fed, said that there was a need to get policy into restrictive territory to confront the hottest price pressures in 40 years, even if this meant slowing growth. Both are voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee. “We need to move to a much more restrictive setting in terms of interest rates and policy, and we need to do that as quickly as possible,” Waller said on Thursday during a Webcast hosted by the National Association for Business Economics. “So I am definitely in support of doing another 75 basis point hike in July, probably 50 in September,” he said.

FRANCE

Relief package announced

The minority government on Thursday unveiled a 20 billion euros (US$20.2 billion) inflation-relief package that would include fuel discounts, rent caps and a boost to pension benefits, but would need backing from at least some of the opposition to be adopted. The package includes a 4 percent increase to welfare and pension benefits, and proposals to raise civil servant pay by 3.5 percent and prolong a state-financed rebate on fuel prices at the pump. With households increasingly struggling in the face of record inflation, the government is under pressure to pass the bill quickly, while opposition parties are impatient to wield their new power to substantially rewrite proposed legislation.

ENERGY

Tata eyes renewables

Tata Power Co said it would invest more than 750 billion rupees (US$9.5 billion) in renewables over the next five years, as it aims to almost double the share of clean energy in its portfolio. The company, whose operations range from generation to transmission and retailing of power, would also expand into new areas such as solar irrigation pumps and electric vehicle charging, chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said at a virtual shareholders’ meeting on Thursday. Tata Power is also accelerating its net-zero target to 2045, he said. The company had previously set a goal of hitting the mark by 2050. Tata Power had 9.7 gigawatts of fossil-fuel generation capacity and 2.7 gigawatts of renewables at the end of last year, filings showed. It plans to raise the share of clean energy capacity to 60 percent in five years from about one-third now, Chandrasekaran said.

FOOD

World prices decline

World food prices fell for a third consecutive month last month, but remained close to record-high levels set in March, the Food and Agriculture Organization said yesterday. The UN agency’s food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 154.2 points last month versus a revised 157.9 for May. The May figure was previously put at 157.4. Despite the monthly decline, last month’s index was still 23.1 percent higher than a year earlier, pushed up by the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, concerns over adverse weather, strong global demand and high production and transport costs. “The factors that drove global prices high in the first place are still at play,” FAO chief economist Maximo Torero Cullen said. The FAO also raised its forecast for global cereal production this year to 2.792 billion tonnes from a previously given 2.784 billion. This is still 0.6 percent short of the world output last year.