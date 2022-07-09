UNITED STATES
Policymakers back hikes
Two of the Federal Reserve’s most hawkish policymakers backed raising interest rates another 75 basis points this month to curb inflation, while playing down fears that the economy was headed for recession. Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller and James Bullard, president of the St Louis Fed, said that there was a need to get policy into restrictive territory to confront the hottest price pressures in 40 years, even if this meant slowing growth. Both are voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee. “We need to move to a much more restrictive setting in terms of interest rates and policy, and we need to do that as quickly as possible,” Waller said on Thursday during a Webcast hosted by the National Association for Business Economics. “So I am definitely in support of doing another 75 basis point hike in July, probably 50 in September,” he said.
FRANCE
Relief package announced
The minority government on Thursday unveiled a 20 billion euros (US$20.2 billion) inflation-relief package that would include fuel discounts, rent caps and a boost to pension benefits, but would need backing from at least some of the opposition to be adopted. The package includes a 4 percent increase to welfare and pension benefits, and proposals to raise civil servant pay by 3.5 percent and prolong a state-financed rebate on fuel prices at the pump. With households increasingly struggling in the face of record inflation, the government is under pressure to pass the bill quickly, while opposition parties are impatient to wield their new power to substantially rewrite proposed legislation.
ENERGY
Tata eyes renewables
Tata Power Co said it would invest more than 750 billion rupees (US$9.5 billion) in renewables over the next five years, as it aims to almost double the share of clean energy in its portfolio. The company, whose operations range from generation to transmission and retailing of power, would also expand into new areas such as solar irrigation pumps and electric vehicle charging, chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said at a virtual shareholders’ meeting on Thursday. Tata Power is also accelerating its net-zero target to 2045, he said. The company had previously set a goal of hitting the mark by 2050. Tata Power had 9.7 gigawatts of fossil-fuel generation capacity and 2.7 gigawatts of renewables at the end of last year, filings showed. It plans to raise the share of clean energy capacity to 60 percent in five years from about one-third now, Chandrasekaran said.
FOOD
World prices decline
World food prices fell for a third consecutive month last month, but remained close to record-high levels set in March, the Food and Agriculture Organization said yesterday. The UN agency’s food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 154.2 points last month versus a revised 157.9 for May. The May figure was previously put at 157.4. Despite the monthly decline, last month’s index was still 23.1 percent higher than a year earlier, pushed up by the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, concerns over adverse weather, strong global demand and high production and transport costs. “The factors that drove global prices high in the first place are still at play,” FAO chief economist Maximo Torero Cullen said. The FAO also raised its forecast for global cereal production this year to 2.792 billion tonnes from a previously given 2.784 billion. This is still 0.6 percent short of the world output last year.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey