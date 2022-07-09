Abe shooting sparks debate over BOJ policy

Bloomberg





The shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe yesterday is spurring market debate over a potential loss of support for the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) super-easy monetary policy after an initial rush to haven assets.

The yen climbed alongside Japanese treasuries, with the currency rising as much as 0.5 percent against the US dollar, as details filtered through about the shocking attack in the western city of Nara during campaigning for tomorrow’s national election.

Stocks in Tokyo pared earlier gains of more than 1 percent to close just modestly higher.

LIMITED IMPACT

While some market strategists suggested the yen could extend its rise and weigh on stocks should the attack hasten a rethink of central bank policy, economists largely see the likely impact as limited.

Abe is known as a key supporter of BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s policy of maintaining rock-bottom interest rates to support economic growth, recently describing the central bank as a subsidiary of the government.

While Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida distanced himself from the subsidiary remark, he has continued to support the BOJ policy that first emerged under Abe.

“This may have an impact in the medium to long-term, and the markets will see a considerable appreciation of the yen and a decline in stock prices,” Matsui Securities senior analyst Tomoichiro Kubota said. “Abe had been supporting Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda. The bank’s policy could change as they would lose that backing.”

The US Federal Reserve’s acceleration of interest rate hikes and European Central Bank (ECB) preparations to follow suit have put the BOJ a long way out of sync with global peers.

That has put pressure on Kuroda and tested the resolve of a government worried about yen weakness and popular discontent over rising prices.

The outlier stance has contributed to this year’s sharp slide in the yen to a 24-year low against the US dollar. It has also led to waves of upward pressure on the bank’s 0.25 percent cap on 10-year government debt.

“Abe was well known outside Japan and foreign investors have seen him positively,” SMBC Trust Bank senior market analyst Masahiro Yamaguchi said. “It could be negative for markets if the government’s policy, including its stance on monetary easing, is affected, as it was evident that he was pulling the strings behind the scenes in many ways.”

However, economists largely said that any impact would be limited. Some of them said the continuation of the BOJ’s stimulus stance after Abe stood down as prime minister in 2020 shows it is no longer dependent on his support.

RATE HIKE UNLIKELY

During the campaign for tomorrow’s upper-house election, Kishida has made the case that higher interest rates would hurt mom-and-pop shops and homeowners even more.

“It’s very unlikely this will open the door for the BOJ to raise rates or change its easing course to be on the same page as the Fed and the ECB,” Shinichiro Kobayashi from Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting said. “Kishida has already established his own economic agenda and has supported the BOJ at least so far. Abe wasn’t the reason the BOJ has stuck with keeping rates very low.”