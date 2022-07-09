The shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe yesterday is spurring market debate over a potential loss of support for the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) super-easy monetary policy after an initial rush to haven assets.
The yen climbed alongside Japanese treasuries, with the currency rising as much as 0.5 percent against the US dollar, as details filtered through about the shocking attack in the western city of Nara during campaigning for tomorrow’s national election.
Stocks in Tokyo pared earlier gains of more than 1 percent to close just modestly higher.
LIMITED IMPACT
While some market strategists suggested the yen could extend its rise and weigh on stocks should the attack hasten a rethink of central bank policy, economists largely see the likely impact as limited.
Abe is known as a key supporter of BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s policy of maintaining rock-bottom interest rates to support economic growth, recently describing the central bank as a subsidiary of the government.
While Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida distanced himself from the subsidiary remark, he has continued to support the BOJ policy that first emerged under Abe.
“This may have an impact in the medium to long-term, and the markets will see a considerable appreciation of the yen and a decline in stock prices,” Matsui Securities senior analyst Tomoichiro Kubota said. “Abe had been supporting Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda. The bank’s policy could change as they would lose that backing.”
The US Federal Reserve’s acceleration of interest rate hikes and European Central Bank (ECB) preparations to follow suit have put the BOJ a long way out of sync with global peers.
That has put pressure on Kuroda and tested the resolve of a government worried about yen weakness and popular discontent over rising prices.
The outlier stance has contributed to this year’s sharp slide in the yen to a 24-year low against the US dollar. It has also led to waves of upward pressure on the bank’s 0.25 percent cap on 10-year government debt.
“Abe was well known outside Japan and foreign investors have seen him positively,” SMBC Trust Bank senior market analyst Masahiro Yamaguchi said. “It could be negative for markets if the government’s policy, including its stance on monetary easing, is affected, as it was evident that he was pulling the strings behind the scenes in many ways.”
However, economists largely said that any impact would be limited. Some of them said the continuation of the BOJ’s stimulus stance after Abe stood down as prime minister in 2020 shows it is no longer dependent on his support.
RATE HIKE UNLIKELY
During the campaign for tomorrow’s upper-house election, Kishida has made the case that higher interest rates would hurt mom-and-pop shops and homeowners even more.
“It’s very unlikely this will open the door for the BOJ to raise rates or change its easing course to be on the same page as the Fed and the ECB,” Shinichiro Kobayashi from Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting said. “Kishida has already established his own economic agenda and has supported the BOJ at least so far. Abe wasn’t the reason the BOJ has stuck with keeping rates very low.”
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey