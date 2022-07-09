The Chinese Ministry of Finance is considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan (US$223.7 billion) of special bonds in the second half of this year, an unprecedented acceleration of infrastructure funding aimed at shoring up the nation’s beleaguered economy.
The bond sales would be brought forward from next year’s quota, said people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.
It would mark the first time the issuance has been fast-tracked in this way, underscoring growing concerns in Beijing over the dire state of the world’s second-largest economy.
Photo: AFP
Previously, local governments did not start selling the debt until Jan. 1, when the new budget year begins. The proposal to adjust that timeline would therefore need to be reviewed by the State Council and might also need approval from the nation’s legislative body, the National People’s Congress.
The debt would mostly be used to pay for infrastructure spending, an old playbook that policymakers are using to boost an economy hit by COVID-19 lockdowns and a housing slump.
The funding would add to 1.1 trillion yuan in new support for infrastructure announced over the past few weeks, as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) government tries to get the economy back on track toward achieving its annual growth target of about 5.5 percent.
Economists said the bond proposal was not entirely unexpected given the fiscal pressures local governments are under. Revenues have plunged because of a housing market slump and tax breaks given to businesses, while at the same time spending on COVID-19 testing and controls are being ramped up.
“It has been clear for sometime that local governments need more money,” said Wei Yao (姚偉), head of research for Asia Pacific and chief economist at Societe Generale SA.
“The central government is still unwilling to expand its own balance sheet” and is instead letting local governments borrow more, she said. That means “a fiscal cliff next year,” she added.
However, it is doubtful whether Beijing can still meet its GDP target for the year even if it ramps up infrastructure spending.
Liu Peiqian (劉培乾), chief China economist at NatWest Group PLC, said the extra spending could help to boost growth in the second half of the year to about 5 percent, which is still not enough to meet the full-year goal.
“It definitely supports the sentiment, as people think that infrastructure will remain as a key driver,” she said. “But it takes a few quarters for investments to translate into real construction and then GDP.”
“It’s overall still moderate and not strong enough to change GDP drastically,” Liu said.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey