China mulls 1.5tn yuan bond stimulus

FAST-TRACK: The finance ministry is considering bringing forward bond sales from next year’s quota to support infrastructure spending to boost the Chinese economy

Bloomberg





The Chinese Ministry of Finance is considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan (US$223.7 billion) of special bonds in the second half of this year, an unprecedented acceleration of infrastructure funding aimed at shoring up the nation’s beleaguered economy.

The bond sales would be brought forward from next year’s quota, said people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

It would mark the first time the issuance has been fast-tracked in this way, underscoring growing concerns in Beijing over the dire state of the world’s second-largest economy.

People line up for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in Xian, Shaanxi Province, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Previously, local governments did not start selling the debt until Jan. 1, when the new budget year begins. The proposal to adjust that timeline would therefore need to be reviewed by the State Council and might also need approval from the nation’s legislative body, the National People’s Congress.

The debt would mostly be used to pay for infrastructure spending, an old playbook that policymakers are using to boost an economy hit by COVID-19 lockdowns and a housing slump.

The funding would add to 1.1 trillion yuan in new support for infrastructure announced over the past few weeks, as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) government tries to get the economy back on track toward achieving its annual growth target of about 5.5 percent.

Economists said the bond proposal was not entirely unexpected given the fiscal pressures local governments are under. Revenues have plunged because of a housing market slump and tax breaks given to businesses, while at the same time spending on COVID-19 testing and controls are being ramped up.

“It has been clear for sometime that local governments need more money,” said Wei Yao (姚偉), head of research for Asia Pacific and chief economist at Societe Generale SA.

“The central government is still unwilling to expand its own balance sheet” and is instead letting local governments borrow more, she said. That means “a fiscal cliff next year,” she added.

However, it is doubtful whether Beijing can still meet its GDP target for the year even if it ramps up infrastructure spending.

Liu Peiqian (劉培乾), chief China economist at NatWest Group PLC, said the extra spending could help to boost growth in the second half of the year to about 5 percent, which is still not enough to meet the full-year goal.

“It definitely supports the sentiment, as people think that infrastructure will remain as a key driver,” she said. “But it takes a few quarters for investments to translate into real construction and then GDP.”

“It’s overall still moderate and not strong enough to change GDP drastically,” Liu said.