China mulls EV tax break extension to spur demand

Reuters, Beijing





China yesterday announced a raft of new steps to spur consumer demand for vehicles, saying it would consider extending a tax break for electric vehicles (EVs), as it outlined plans to build more charging stations and encourage lower charging fees.

The plans, announced by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce as part of a joint statement with 16 other departments, boosted shares of Chinese automakers, with Geely Holding Group (吉利控股集團) surging 6 percent and Great Wall Motor Co (長城汽車) rising 4 percent.

The world’s largest vehicle market has in the past few months been hit hard by stringent lockdowns in Shanghai and other parts of the country to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

As part of the new efforts, authorities last month halved the purchase tax to 5 percent for vehicle priced under 300,000 yuan (US$44,763) with 2-liter or smaller engines.

Buyers of certain fully electric and partly electric vehicles have not had to pay the purchase tax since 2014.

A plan to reinstate the full tax next year might now be scrapped, the ministry said, confirming a stance first flagged by the country’s Cabinet last month.

The halving of the tax has helped the market rebound with last month’s passenger vehicle sales jumping 22 percent from a year earlier to 1.9 million units, preliminary data from an auto association showed.

EV sales soared 130 percent to 546,000 units last month, accounting for nearly 30 percent of total vehicle sales.

Sales for market leader BYD Co (比亞迪) more than tripled to 134,000.

The commerce ministry did not mention any extension of subsidies for what China calls new energy vehicles — a program that has been credited with supercharging the sector’s growth.

Authorities were in talks with automakers about extending the program, it was reported in May.

The ministry also said it would encourage the replacement of older vehicles, increase credit support for vehicle purchases and remove barriers to selling second-hand vehicles across different provinces.