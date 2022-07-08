Taiwan’s inflationary pressures could ease in the next two quarters as international crude oil, grain and raw material prices show signs of stabilization, while the government said it would offer tariff breaks for cement manufacturers, the National Development Council said yesterday.
The council cited the US Energy Information Administration as saying that Brent oil prices should decline 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter from an average price of US$106.56 a barrel in the first half of this year.
The projection, if realized, would mitigate inflationary pressures on most consumer items, as Taiwan relies heavily on imported oil to drive industrial activity.
Photo: CNA
The council made the statement a day after the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3.59 percent year-on-year last month, marking its highest level in 14 years.
The council said international grain prices are expected to fall in light of excellent harvests in producer countries.
The government has extended tariff waivers on imported crops to help keep their prices stable, it said.
Additionally, international raw material prices have entered corrections, explaining why utilization rates of domestic steelmakers hover at about 70 percent, the council said.
Regardless, the government is to ease cost burdens for cement makers by cutting tariffs on their materials by 50 percent, it said.
The government also said it would crack down on inventory hoarding or price gouging to demonstrate its determination to stabilize consumer prices.
The Cabinet yesterday also said it was closely monitoring the cost of goods, but insisted Taiwan’s economic fundamentals remain strong, one day after the government reported that inflation had hit a 14-year high.
The rise in consumer prices was largely being driven by global factors, such as the war in Ukraine and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said at a news conference.
However, the fundamentals of the national economy remain strong, Lo said, citing stable growth in exports and private consumption, as well as investment being projected to reach 26.82 percent of GDP this year.
While the government prefers to allow market forces to dictate price adjustments, it is monitoring the situation closely and would not hesitate to act against price gouging, hoarding or profiteering, Lo said.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs also yesterday said that it would extend a range of financial relief measures for businesses in industrial technology parks, as well as some restaurants and private preschools until the end of the year.
Separately, Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance chairman Wu Chung-shu (吳中書) yesterday said that while inflationary pressures could push the global economy into a brief recession, the worst could be over by next year.
Wu said he expects the recovery to happen even sooner in Taiwan, where inflation has been milder and mostly tied to imported goods, possibly allowing for a return to a sub-3 percent CPI by the fourth quarter of this year.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive