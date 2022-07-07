World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Orders rebound fractionally

Industrial orders in May climbed fractionally after falling for three consecutive months as a result of the economic fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, official data showed yesterday. New orders — which usually provide a foretaste of industrial output — rose 0.1 percent from the previous month, the federal statistics agency Destatis calculated. The previous month’s reading was revised to show a drop of 1.8 percent. On an annual basis, incoming orders in May were down 3.1 percent from the previous year.

NORWAY

Oil worker strike set to end

A strike by oil workers that threatened to have wider ramifications for Europe’s energy supply is heading for resolution after the government proposed a compulsory wage board to tackle the dispute. “The parties themselves are generally responsible for finding a solution in such instances,” Minister of Labor and Social Inclusion Marte Mjos Persen said in a statement on Tuesday. “But when the conflict could result in such far-reaching societal impacts for all of Europe, I have no other choice than to intervene in the conflict.”

RUSSIA

China, India deals surge

The country has pocketed US$24 billion from selling energy to China and India in just three months following its invasion of Ukraine. China spent US$18.9 billion on Russian oil, gas and coal in the three months to the end of May, almost double the amount spent in the same period last year, customs data showed. Meanwhile, India shelled out US$5.1 billion in the same period, more than five times the value of a year earlier. That was an extra US$13 billion in revenue from both countries compared with the same period last year.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Voyager files bankruptcy

Cryptobroker Voyager Digital Ltd filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US just weeks after getting a lifeline from billionaire investor Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, citing market volatility and the collapse of a hedge fund it had lent money to. The firm and two affiliates, Voyager Digital LLC and Voyager Digital Holdings, took the step in the Southern District of New York, a filing showed yesterday. Voyager listed assets and liabilities of between US$1 billion and US$10 billion respectively, in its Chapter 11 filing.

EQUITIES

MUFJ may sell Dah Sing stake

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFJ) is weighing a sale of its stake in Hong Kong’s Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd (大新金融集團), a person familiar with the matter has said. Japan’s biggest lender has wanted to offload the holding for some time and conducted several reviews, the person said. MUFJ holds about 10 percent of Dah Sing, after paring back its stake in 2019, Bloomberg data showed.

ENERGY

OPEC head dies unexpectedly

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo has died unexpectedly at the age of 63, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp said yesterday. Only a few hours earlier, Barkindo had met Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, where Buhari praised Barkindo’s “distinguished achievements at OPEC.” The Nigerian had headed the organization since 2016 and was scheduled to be replaced by Haitham al-Ghais of Kuwait next month.