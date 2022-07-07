GERMANY
Orders rebound fractionally
Industrial orders in May climbed fractionally after falling for three consecutive months as a result of the economic fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, official data showed yesterday. New orders — which usually provide a foretaste of industrial output — rose 0.1 percent from the previous month, the federal statistics agency Destatis calculated. The previous month’s reading was revised to show a drop of 1.8 percent. On an annual basis, incoming orders in May were down 3.1 percent from the previous year.
NORWAY
Oil worker strike set to end
A strike by oil workers that threatened to have wider ramifications for Europe’s energy supply is heading for resolution after the government proposed a compulsory wage board to tackle the dispute. “The parties themselves are generally responsible for finding a solution in such instances,” Minister of Labor and Social Inclusion Marte Mjos Persen said in a statement on Tuesday. “But when the conflict could result in such far-reaching societal impacts for all of Europe, I have no other choice than to intervene in the conflict.”
RUSSIA
China, India deals surge
The country has pocketed US$24 billion from selling energy to China and India in just three months following its invasion of Ukraine. China spent US$18.9 billion on Russian oil, gas and coal in the three months to the end of May, almost double the amount spent in the same period last year, customs data showed. Meanwhile, India shelled out US$5.1 billion in the same period, more than five times the value of a year earlier. That was an extra US$13 billion in revenue from both countries compared with the same period last year.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Voyager files bankruptcy
Cryptobroker Voyager Digital Ltd filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US just weeks after getting a lifeline from billionaire investor Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, citing market volatility and the collapse of a hedge fund it had lent money to. The firm and two affiliates, Voyager Digital LLC and Voyager Digital Holdings, took the step in the Southern District of New York, a filing showed yesterday. Voyager listed assets and liabilities of between US$1 billion and US$10 billion respectively, in its Chapter 11 filing.
EQUITIES
MUFJ may sell Dah Sing stake
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFJ) is weighing a sale of its stake in Hong Kong’s Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd (大新金融集團), a person familiar with the matter has said. Japan’s biggest lender has wanted to offload the holding for some time and conducted several reviews, the person said. MUFJ holds about 10 percent of Dah Sing, after paring back its stake in 2019, Bloomberg data showed.
ENERGY
OPEC head dies unexpectedly
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo has died unexpectedly at the age of 63, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp said yesterday. Only a few hours earlier, Barkindo had met Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, where Buhari praised Barkindo’s “distinguished achievements at OPEC.” The Nigerian had headed the organization since 2016 and was scheduled to be replaced by Haitham al-Ghais of Kuwait next month.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
SOARING PROFITS: Semiconductors and shipping have knocked automaking and construction out of the 10 highest paying industries, stock exchange data showed Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted an average of NT$5.15 million (US$173,249) in annual compensation for non-managerial employees last year, marking the highest among all firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), exchange data showed. That is a 66 percent increase from the company’s average compensation of NT$3.08 million in 2020, as its earnings per share (EPS) expanded from NT$26.01 in 2020 to NT$70.56 last year. That is also three times higher than the average compensation of NT$1.7 million in the nation’s semiconductor industry, the data showed. The increases helped MediaTek advance its ranking from third in 2020, replacing
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive