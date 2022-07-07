The Malaysian central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for a second straight meeting as it is seeking to tame inflation and said that future moves would be gradual to continue supporting economic growth.
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) increased the overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent, a decision seen by 18 of the 19 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. One saw no change.
The move further rolls back part of the support implemented since 2020, putting the BNM 75 basis points away from restoring the policy rate to its pre-COVID-19 pandemic setting of 3 percent.
Photo: REUTERS
While it joined the Philippines in delivering back-to-back rate increases to blunt rising costs of living, Malaysia said the pace of withdrawal of stimulus measures would be tempered at the next meetings.
“Any adjustments to the monetary policy settings going forward would be done in a measured and gradual manner, ensuring that monetary policy remains accommodative to support a sustainable economic growth in an environment of price stability,” the central bank said in a statement.
That stance is buoyed by headline inflation staying within the central bank’s forecast range of 2.2 to 3.2 percent for this year, with the core measure — which strips out volatile items such as food and fuel — expected to average 2 to 3 percent as seen earlier.
Malaysia’s main equities index pared losses to 1.1 percent after the decision, but is still headed for the lowest level in more than two years.
The ringgit continued to trade near its lowest level in more than three weeks, mirroring weakness in regional currencies, as worries over a recession boosted the US dollar.
BNM had previously projected economic growth this year to come in between 5.3 and 6.3 percent, thanks to a pickup in activity after the reopening of international borders in April, robust exports performance and improvement in retail spending.
However, downside risks to expansion continue to stem from weaker-than-expected global growth, further escalation of geopolitical conflicts and worsening supply chain disruptions, the central bank said.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
SOARING PROFITS: Semiconductors and shipping have knocked automaking and construction out of the 10 highest paying industries, stock exchange data showed Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted an average of NT$5.15 million (US$173,249) in annual compensation for non-managerial employees last year, marking the highest among all firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), exchange data showed. That is a 66 percent increase from the company’s average compensation of NT$3.08 million in 2020, as its earnings per share (EPS) expanded from NT$26.01 in 2020 to NT$70.56 last year. That is also three times higher than the average compensation of NT$1.7 million in the nation’s semiconductor industry, the data showed. The increases helped MediaTek advance its ranking from third in 2020, replacing
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive