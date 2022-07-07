Ben & Jerry’s sues parent Unilever to block Israel deal

Reuters, NEW YORK





Ben & Jerry’s on Tuesday sued its parent firm, Unilever PLC, to block the sale of its Israeli business to a local licensee, saying it was inconsistent with its values to sell its ice cream in the occupied West Bank.

The complaint filed in the US District Court in Manhattan, New York, said the sale announced on Wednesday last week threatened to undermine the integrity of the brand, over which Ben & Jerry’s board retained independence when Unilever acquired the firm in 2000.

The injunction is seeking to block the transfer of the business and related trademarks to American Quality Products Ltd CEO Avi Zinger to “protect the brand and social integrity Ben & Jerry’s has spent decades building,” the complaint said.

A woman works at a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream factory in Be’er Tuvia, Israel, on July 20 last year. Photo: REUTERS

Ben & Jerry’s said its board voted five to two to sue, with the two Unilever appointees dissenting.

Unilever said in a statement that it does not discuss pending litigation, but that it had the right to sell the disputed business, adding that the transaction had closed.

“It’s a done deal,” Zinger’s lawyer, Alyza Lewin, said in a separate statement.

The sale resolved Zinger’s own lawsuit filed in March against Ben & Jerry’s for refusing to renew his license.

The dispute highlights challenges facing consumer brands taking a stand on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Most countries consider the settlements illegal.

In April 2019, Airbnb Inc reversed a five-month-old decision to stop listing properties in the settlements.

In July last year, Ben & Jerry’s said it would end sales in the occupied West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem, and sever its three-decade relationship with Zinger.

Israel condemned the move, and some Jewish groups accused Ben & Jerry’s of anti-Semitism.

Some investors, including at least seven US states, divested their Unilever holdings.

Ben & Jerry’s founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, who are no longer involved in its operations, in July last year wrote in the New York Times that they supported Israel, but opposed its “illegal occupation” of the West Bank.