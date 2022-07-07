Each new supply shock to hit the global economy during the COVID-19 pandemic seems to produce a different scapegoat.
First came the shipping container shortage of late 2020, caused largely by US consumers stocking up on everything from backyard games to home office equipment.
Last year, companies overordered parts and products to avoid running out, while a series of unlikely accidents — such as the blocking of the Suez Canal — helped shake the global economy close to paralysis.
The first half of this year brought the additional uncertainty of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns. With the second half of the year just under way, there might yet be another culprit for supply stress — labor unrest.
That is because after years of stagnating wages, workers want to get paid. They are tired of seeing their incomes evaporate as inflation surges, especially those in logistics or other frontline industries that kept economies functioning during the pandemic.
In the US, there is a line of vessels outside the port of Savannah, Georgia, as importers rerouted cargo from Asia to avoid any potential labor unrest at the nation’s busiest trade gateways in Los Angeles after the contract for west coast dockworkers and their employers expired on Friday last week, and talks are continuing.
As of early this week, there were 31 container ships anchored in the waters off Savannah, leading to estimated wait times of eight to 10 days. In the New York area, the delays stretch as long as 20 days for vessels waiting at anchor.
Perhaps the most visible signs of discontent among workers appear at airports in the US and Europe, where passenger carriers are canceling thousands of flights because of shortages of grounds crews, flight attendants and pilots. The return of a healthy summer travel season was supposed to hasten the shift back to normal, but the recovery is hitting some turbulence.
That instability might ripple to the market for air cargo, which tightened considerably over the past two years because so many grounded flights cut capacity in the cargo holds below the passenger cabins.
As the Drewry Air Freight index shows, rates have come down some from their peaks, but they are still more than twice as high as before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next thing to watch: How air freight rates fare when Europe’s temporary rules allowing goods to ride in vacant passenger cabins expire later this month.
Moreover, any strike on the US west coast could boost demand to move goods by plane and send air cargo rates skyward again.
