Having established and operated a successful accelerator in Taiwan for five years, CDIB Capital Group’s (中華開發資本) Capital Innovation Accelerator is planning to set up a presence in Japan by the end of this year to assist Taiwanese start-ups, it said in a news release on Tuesday.
As a first step in building a regional venture ecosystem for the group, the CDIB Innovation Tokyo Hub aims to help young Taiwanese enterprises access the Japanese market, in line with the policies of the National Development Council (NDC), it said.
The NDC is later this month to lead a consortium of Taiwanese enterprises to attend the “Together, Go Big” conference in Tokyo and introduce some of Taiwan’s most promising start-ups to the Japanese market.
Photo courtesy of China Development Financial Holding Corp
The CDIB Capital Innovation Accelerator has been invited to attend the event, the news release said.
Capital Innovation Accelerator president Ryan Kuo (郭大經) said that many start-ups in Taiwan have laid solid foundations and honed their ability to respond to rapidly changing market demands.
This was especially true after meeting the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, he said.
The accelerator has been successfully operating in Taipei’s Nangang Software Park (南港軟體園區) for five years, organizing many in-person and online events, and providing a wide range of services to start-ups, such as mentorship and professional courses, the news release said.
This paves the way for the accelerator to become the premier platform for value-added investments in new ventures, it said.
In terms of scaling up operations and expand overseas, the Capital Innovation Accelerator’s portfolio companies are looking to tap into Japan because of its large potential, it said.
Taiwan’s proximity to Japan and the diversity of new ventures are also among the reasons that local start-ups are positive about the Japanese market, it added.
The accelerator’s new office project in Japan has received significant interest from its portfolio companies, which are planning to use CDIB’s infrastructure as a launch pad into Japan.
The portfolio companies can get off the ground in Japan smoothly and overcome the challenges associated with expanding into new markets, ranging from finance and legal challenges to recruitment, business development, setting up an office and attending Taiwan-Japan industry gatherings with initial focus on digital transformation, the news release said.
To create an ecosystem, the accelerator fund also considers investing in Japanese start-ups that are strategically aligned with Taiwan’s start-up scene, it said.
This leads to more alliances between Taiwanese and Japanese start-ups, as well as upstream and downstream industries, it said.
With the assistance of Line Corp in Japan as a strategic local partner, the accelerator is prepared to collaborate with companies in sectors such as tourism, artificial intelligence and financial technology, it said.
New ventures would have access to the accelerator’s resources to help build their businesses, and engage in creative dialogue that develops a comprehensive and leading international start-up ecosystem, it added.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
SOARING PROFITS: Semiconductors and shipping have knocked automaking and construction out of the 10 highest paying industries, stock exchange data showed Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted an average of NT$5.15 million (US$173,249) in annual compensation for non-managerial employees last year, marking the highest among all firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), exchange data showed. That is a 66 percent increase from the company’s average compensation of NT$3.08 million in 2020, as its earnings per share (EPS) expanded from NT$26.01 in 2020 to NT$70.56 last year. That is also three times higher than the average compensation of NT$1.7 million in the nation’s semiconductor industry, the data showed. The increases helped MediaTek advance its ranking from third in 2020, replacing
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive