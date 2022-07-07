Commercial property transactions last quarter declined 19 percent from the previous quarter to NT$27.7 billion (US$929.22 million), as monetary tightening and economic uncertainty pushed buyers and sellers to the sidelines, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan (戴德梁行) said on Tuesday.
Office and industrial spaces accounted for NT$15.18 billion, or 54.9 percent of the overall trading, driven by expectations of increased rental incomes, the property consultancy said.
Rental income calculations led Kung Ching International Development Co (坤慶國際) and Universal Estate Development Co (環泥建設) to acquire property in the Uni-President International Building (統一國際大樓) near MRT Taipei City Hall Station in Xinyi District (信義) for NT$3.49 billion, it said.
In addition, President International Development Corp (統一國際開發), an affiliate of Uni-President Group (統一集團), increased its stake in the same complex to NT$5.9 billion, making it the largest deal in the second quarter of this year, the consultancy said.
ESLITE RENEWAL?
The transactions are parts of Uni-President Group’s attempt to have the decisive say on whether to renew the leasing contract with Eslite Bookstore’s Xinyi Branch (誠品信義), the popular bookstore chain’s only 24-hour property. The contract is due to expire next year.
The group reportedly frowns on the rent rates after landlords in the central business district raised rates by 30 percent or more in the past few years to reflect strong demand and tight supply.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
SOARING PROFITS: Semiconductors and shipping have knocked automaking and construction out of the 10 highest paying industries, stock exchange data showed Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted an average of NT$5.15 million (US$173,249) in annual compensation for non-managerial employees last year, marking the highest among all firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), exchange data showed. That is a 66 percent increase from the company’s average compensation of NT$3.08 million in 2020, as its earnings per share (EPS) expanded from NT$26.01 in 2020 to NT$70.56 last year. That is also three times higher than the average compensation of NT$1.7 million in the nation’s semiconductor industry, the data showed. The increases helped MediaTek advance its ranking from third in 2020, replacing
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive