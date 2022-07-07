Novatek Microelectronics Corp’s (聯詠) second-quarter revenue fell short of its expectations, as last month’s revenue fell 25.68 percent month-on-month on dwindling demand, the designer of driver ICs used in flat panels said yesterday.
Revenue fell to NT$8.16 billion (US$273.7 million) last month, compared with NT$10.98 billion in May, as display driver IC revenue plummeted 21.2 percent and system-on-a-chip (SoC) revenue dipped 35.27 percent, Novatek said.
Second-quarter revenue declined 13.83 percent to NT$31.46 billion from NT$36.51 billion in the first quarter, it said.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
The company in May estimated revenue would be NT$34.5 billion to NT$35.8 billion, as it expected a bigger correction in the market for driver ICs used in smartphone displays.
It at the time expected sales from display driver ICs for TVs to drop quarter-on-quarter, while SoC revenue might grow.
Compared with the previous year, second-quarter revenue tumbled 29.55 percent from NT$11.58 billion.
The company attributed the decline in sales to sagging market demand for consumer electronics amid growing uncertainties, including high inflation, central banks’ rate hikes, Russia’s war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
The firm has low visibility for the third quarter, Novatek president Steve Wang (王守仁) said in May.
Separately, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said revenue rose 1.64 percent month-on-month to NT$24.83 billion last month from NT$24.43 billion in May, expanding 43.2 percent annually from NT$17.34 billion in June last year.
Second-quarter revenue grew 13.62 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$72.06 billion, largely matching the chipmaker’s estimate as an ongoing chip crunch helped boosted average selling prices, it said.
UMC said it is to allocate NT$8.8 billion to construct so-called P3 facilities at its fab in Singapore, accounting for a major portion of the chipmaker’s capital spending of US$3.6 billion for this year.
The company has completed the capacity expansion at its P5 facility in a fab in Tainan and is working to next year ramp up production at its P6 facility in the same city.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
SOARING PROFITS: Semiconductors and shipping have knocked automaking and construction out of the 10 highest paying industries, stock exchange data showed Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted an average of NT$5.15 million (US$173,249) in annual compensation for non-managerial employees last year, marking the highest among all firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), exchange data showed. That is a 66 percent increase from the company’s average compensation of NT$3.08 million in 2020, as its earnings per share (EPS) expanded from NT$26.01 in 2020 to NT$70.56 last year. That is also three times higher than the average compensation of NT$1.7 million in the nation’s semiconductor industry, the data showed. The increases helped MediaTek advance its ranking from third in 2020, replacing
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive