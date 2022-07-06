World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Services PMI outperforms

Services activity beat expectations last month and jumped to the highest level in nearly a year, a private survey showed in the latest sign that easing COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions have boosted consumer sentiment. The Caixin Services Purchasing Managers’ Index soared to 54.5 from 41.4 in May, Caixin and S&P Global said in a statement yesterday. That is the highest reading since July last year, and far surpassed the median estimate of 49.6 in a Bloomberg poll of economists. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. Several cities, including Shanghai, scaled back COVID-19 restrictions last month as cases fell, allowing more shops to open, consumers to spend and supply jams to ease.

INDIA

Jobless rate rises to 7.8%

Employment last month fell, likely due to patchy monsoon rains, which delayed deployment of agriculture labor in rural areas. Data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt showed that the unemployment rate climbed to 7.8 percent of the total workforce, from 7.12 percent in May. The fall was entirely led by the rise in rural unemployment, which increased to 8.03 percent from 6.62 percent in May, while urban unemployment shrank to 7.3 percent from 8.21 percent a month earlier. Overall, employment fell by 13 million to 390 million last month against a gain of 8 million jobs in April and May, data from the center showed.

ENERGY

Uniper in bailout talks

German gas giant Uniper SE is in talks with the government over a potential bailout package of as much as 9 billion euros (US$9.3 billion), a person familiar with the situation said. The government is looking at applying a set of measures, including loans, taking an equity stake and passing part of the surge in costs onto customers, two people familiar with the talks said. Uniper declined to comment. The company, which is one of the biggest importers of Russian gas, last week said it was in talks with the government to secure liquidity.

UNITED KINGDOM

Bill to curb disinformation

Changes to a proposed online safety bill would force owners of apps such as social media and search engines to curb “state-linked disinformation” or face fines, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a statement on Monday. Owners of platforms where people can post their own content will have a legal duty to pro-actively curtail posts backed by overseas governments aimed at “interfering with the UK,” it said. If they do not, the Office of Communications will have the power to impose fines of as much as 10 percent of their annual global sales, in powers granted by the bill.

RETAIL

Sainsbury sticks to forecast

J Sainsbury PLC held its profit forecast for the full year even as it warned that rising inflation means pressure on household budgets would intensify this year. Britain’s second-largest supermarket chain stuck to its forecast for the full year of underlying profit before tax of ￡630 million to ￡690 million (US$758 million to US$830 million). The grocer’s comparable sales, excluding fuel, fell 4 percent in the first quarter, but was better than expected, it said in a statement yesterday. Sainsbury, which controls about 15 percent of the UK grocery market, said it would invest more than ￡500 million over two years to March next year to keep product prices low.