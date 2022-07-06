YES-Energy to install 700 more EV charging piles

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





YES-Energy Service Co (裕電能源), an electric vehicle (EV) charging service provider subsidiary of Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車), yesterday said it aims to install 700 more charging piles this year, bringing the total to 3,000 by the end of this year and making it the nation’s biggest supplier of charging piles.

Most of the company’s charging piles are installed at parking lots and shopping malls, as well as at the 24 charging stations it operates in Taipei and New Taipei City, it said.

YES-Energy serves major car vendors around the world and distributes chargers made by South Korean firm Daeyoung Chaevi Co in Taiwan.

A Tesla electric car is charging at a parking lot in New Taipei City on June 4. Photo: Ho Yu-hua, Taipei Times

Aside from providing services to public infrastructure, YES-Energy also works with 50 local communities to install charging piles in their buildings, it said.

Electric vehicle sales in Taiwan are expected to exceed 10,000 this year, compared with 6,997 last year, which would accordingly boost demand for charging piles, the company said.

To follow the electric vehicle trend, the Taipei City Government on Friday started to provide subsidies of up to 49 percent of the expenditure for local communities to install charging piles, with a cap of NT$100,000 to NT$200,000 depending on the size of the communities.

Meanwhile, the New Taipei City Government offers a subsidy of up 50 percent of total expenses as it aims to build a low-carbon-emissions infrastructure.