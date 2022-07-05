The recent sharp weakening of the yen has only had a limited effect on Japan’s key price gauge, a researcher of currencies and prices said.
Since the yen began its precipitous fall against the US dollar in March, it has only pushed up core inflation by about 0.4 percentage points, said Yuri Sasaki, an economics professor at Meiji Gakuin University in Tokyo.
The conclusions of her research back up the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) stance that currency moves do not sway inflation that much and should not influence the direction of central bank policy.
So far BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has maintained his stance that Japan’s economy still needs support from ultralow rates, and policy should never target foreign exchange rates. He remains a stark outlier among his peers, as central banks around the world rush to hike rates to tame inflation.
“What’s more important than looking at the weaker yen is figuring out the effects from supply-side shocks,” Sasaki said in an interview last week.
The influence of the weaker yen on inflation is “really very small,” she said.
The yen weakening 1 percent against the US dollar pushes up the core consumer price index by 0.02 percentage points, according to Sasaki’s calculations.
Unlike past periods of oil price booms and yen weakness, the current bout of inflation is starting to show a more sustained impact from supply-side shocks and commodity price increases, Sasaki said.
There will be more moves toward raising wages as the economy recovers, she said.
Ensuring domestic demand and consumer spending do not peter out over the next couple of years is important, she added.
Separately, Taiwan’s currency just posted its worst first half of a year on record and analysts foresee more losses as overseas investors exit the nation’s equities.
The New Taiwan dollar, which has dropped about 7 percent this year, might extend declines to a two-year low of NT$30.3 to the US dollar by the end of September, Barclays Bank PLC said.
Credit Agricole CIB forecast it will weaken to NT$30 this quarter, versus yesterday’s close of NT$29.745.
The bearish outlook is based on the US$34 billion of foreign outflows from Taiwanese equities this year, the most in emerging Asia outside China. Higher commodity prices and widening policy divergence due to US Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes also threaten to roil the currency.
“We have a bearish outlook as portfolio outflows could remain a major drag,” said Lemon Zhang, a foreign-exchange strategist at Barclays in Singapore. “Headwinds from capital flows could continue from rising inflation fears, major economies’ tightening and higher US/developed-market yields.”
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
MOBILITY SOLUTIONS: Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its ecosystem through the platform, the Taiwanese firm said India’s Tata Technologies Ltd has become the latest member of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) MIH Open Platform to jointly develop sustainable mobility solutions for customers worldwide, the Taiwanese company said yesterday. It might include embedded and electrical, electric platform development and battery management system solutions, among others, Hon Hai said. Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its electric-vehicle (EV) ecosystem through the MIH platform, it said. The open platform has about 2,380 members around the world, with an aim to jointly develop EV ecosystems and shrink the time to market for products. Hon Hai made the
SOARING PROFITS: Semiconductors and shipping have knocked automaking and construction out of the 10 highest paying industries, stock exchange data showed Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted an average of NT$5.15 million (US$173,249) in annual compensation for non-managerial employees last year, marking the highest among all firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), exchange data showed. That is a 66 percent increase from the company’s average compensation of NT$3.08 million in 2020, as its earnings per share (EPS) expanded from NT$26.01 in 2020 to NT$70.56 last year. That is also three times higher than the average compensation of NT$1.7 million in the nation’s semiconductor industry, the data showed. The increases helped MediaTek advance its ranking from third in 2020, replacing