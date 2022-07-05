Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major iPhone assembler, yesterday said it looks to grow its revenue this year after reporting better-than-expected results for the second quarter thanks to double-digit percentage growth in sales of its cloud-based servers and computing products.
In the April-to-June quarter, revenue from smart consumer electronics — mainly smartphones — surpassed the company’s expectations, growing significantly from a year earlier, Hon Hai said in a statement yesterday.
Revenue expanded 7.26 percent quarter-on-quarter and 11.3 percent year-on-year to NT$1.51 trillion (US$50.8 billion) last quarter, beating the company’s expectations of an almost flat quarter amid rising inflation that weighed on demand for smart consumer electronics.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
Last quarter’s results were the best second-quarter figures in the company’s history, it said.
Hon Hai in May predicted a slight annual decline in revenue this year, as sales of older-generation smartphones usually slow down ahead of new model launches in the fall.
However, the product transition effect last month caused only a mild decline in revenue from smart consumer electronics, Hon Hai said.
Revenue last month soared 5.71 percent monthly and 31.2 percent annually to NT$526.2 billion, the company’s best June result.
Smart consumer electronics is the biggest revenue contributor to the company.
Aside from market share gains, Hon Hai said resilient supply chain management last quarter helped it fend off logistics chaos and key component supply constraints due to China’s COVID-19 restrictions.
With strong sales figures for last month and last quarter, Hon Hai said that “visibility for this quarter is pretty much in line with market expectations, representing significant growth on a year-on-year basis.”
“The outlook for the full year has also improved, which should be better than the original flattish expectation,” it said.
Hon Hai said all four major product categories performed better than expected.
Cloud and networking products, primarily servers, and computing products outshone other products.
Revenue from components also grew, benefiting from rising demand for electronic parts, the statement said.
In the first six months of this year, combined revenue climbed 8.08 percent to NT$2.918 trillion from NT$2.7 trillion in the same period last year, Hon Hai said.
Revenue from cloud and networking products expanded at a double-digit percentage in the first half of the year, while sales of computing products and components reported significant annual growth, the company said.
Sales of smart consumer electronics also rose from a year earlier, it said.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
MOBILITY SOLUTIONS: Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its ecosystem through the platform, the Taiwanese firm said India’s Tata Technologies Ltd has become the latest member of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) MIH Open Platform to jointly develop sustainable mobility solutions for customers worldwide, the Taiwanese company said yesterday. It might include embedded and electrical, electric platform development and battery management system solutions, among others, Hon Hai said. Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its electric-vehicle (EV) ecosystem through the MIH platform, it said. The open platform has about 2,380 members around the world, with an aim to jointly develop EV ecosystems and shrink the time to market for products. Hon Hai made the
SOARING PROFITS: Semiconductors and shipping have knocked automaking and construction out of the 10 highest paying industries, stock exchange data showed Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted an average of NT$5.15 million (US$173,249) in annual compensation for non-managerial employees last year, marking the highest among all firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), exchange data showed. That is a 66 percent increase from the company’s average compensation of NT$3.08 million in 2020, as its earnings per share (EPS) expanded from NT$26.01 in 2020 to NT$70.56 last year. That is also three times higher than the average compensation of NT$1.7 million in the nation’s semiconductor industry, the data showed. The increases helped MediaTek advance its ranking from third in 2020, replacing