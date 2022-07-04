Google to hide visits to abortion clinics

AP, MOUNTAIN VIEW, California





Google is to automatically purge information about users who visit abortion clinics or other places that could trigger legal problems after the US Supreme Court has opened the door for states to ban the termination of pregnancies.

Alphabet Inc — the company behind Google and the Android software, which powers most of the world’s smartphones — outlined the new privacy protections in a blog post on Friday.

Besides automatically deleting visits to abortion clinics, Google also cited counseling centers, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics and cosmetic surgery clinics as destinations that would be erased from users’ location histories.

Users have always had the option to edit their location histories, but Google would now do it for them as an added level of protection.

“We’re committed to delivering robust privacy protections for people who use our products, and we will continue to look for new ways to strengthen and improve these protections,” Google senior vice president Jen Fitzpatrick wrote.

The pledge came amid escalating pressure on Google and other tech companies over privacy concerns triggered by a Supreme Court ruling that late last month overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion.

That reversal could make abortion illegal in several US states, raising fears that people’s data could be used in prosecutions against abortion procedures or even for medical care sought in a miscarriage.