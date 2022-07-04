CHPT posts Q2 record revenue

WEATHERING DISRUPTIONS: The wafer testing firm said it has increased R&D spending to raise sales contributions of several segments, including probe cards, to 50 percent

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co’s (CHPT, 中華精測) second-quarter revenue was the highest for any April-to-June period in its history, the wafer testing service provider said yesterday.

Despite supply chain disruptions caused by the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, revenue hit NT$1.185 billion (US$39.8 million), up 43 percent quarter-on-quarter and 13.1 percent annually, the company said in a statement.

Last month’s revenue of NT$414 million increased 0.02 percent from May and was up 22.9 percent from a year earlier, it said.

Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co’s logo and products are displayed at the Semicon Taiwan trade show at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1 on Dec. 28 last year. Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times

“Although some orders had been delayed in the second quarter due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, revenue in the quarter hit a new high for the period thanks to new customers for solid-state drive controllers as well as robust testing demand for 5G smartphone application processors, radio-frequency chips and high-performance computing chips,” the statement said.

The company provides testing solutions for semiconductors, including probe cards for chip probing and load boards for final testing.

It has increased investment in research and development (R&D), aiming to increase probe card sales contribution to 50 percent of overall sales by the end of the year, the company said.

It is also seeking increased contribution from 5G smartphone application processors, high-performance computing chips and automotive applications, it added.

It is also aiming to explore new testing markets, such as graphics chips, touch and display driver integrated chips and DRAM chips, the company said.

“While the global economy has this year been disrupted by the new variants of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the semiconductor industry still plays a major role in driving global technological development amid geopolitical and digital transformation trends, and the related advanced semiconductor technologies and processes are still developing rapidly,” Chunghwa Precision said.

It would continue to invest in smart design, self-made probe cards and smart manufacturing, and is developing customized products as the sector moves toward high-speed, high-power and fine-pitch requirements, the company said.

Combined revenue in the first half of the year was NT$2.014 billion, up 8.3 percent from the same period last year, the firm said.