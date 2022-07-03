European shares closed flat on Friday, as gains in defensives countered a sell-off in semiconductor and commodity-linked stocks, while investors prepared for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) first interest rate hike in more than a decade this month.
Data on Friday showed eurozone inflation was higher than expected and hit a record high last month. That firmed the case for an ECB rate hike, as the inflation peak could still be months away.
Aggressive central bank moves to curtail inflation have left investors worried about the likely hit to economic growth. The STOXX 600 lost 1.4 percent this week and has shed more than 16 percent this year, as worries from stubborn inflation to China’s slowing economy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine curbed risk appetite.
“The door is open for [the ECB] to being significantly more aggressive to try and stand down on inflation,” Caxton head of market intelligence Michael Brown said.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 index cut session losses of up to 1 percent, a day after marking its worst quarter since the COVID-19-led selling of early 2020 and tracking a dour Wall Street session. It closed down 0.02 percent at 407.13.
“What we could be seeing [in markets] is a little bit of a dead cat bounce after yesterday’s pretty steep losses rather than a move that’s explicitly tied to that inflation data,” Brown said.
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML, Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics and German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG slid between 2.9 percent and 5.4 percent after US memorychip firm Micron Technology Inc gave a significantly weaker-than-expected business outlook on Thursday.
Europe’s technology index slumped 2 percent. Miners lost 2.5 percent and oil and gas firms also slid, as commodity prices fell on worries about economic growth.
Utilities were the biggest sectoral gainers, up 3.1 percent as Uniper SE recovered after plunging more than 14 percent on Thursday when it asked the German government for help due to losses arising from Russian gas restrictions.
Most major European bourses ended in positive territory.
However, UK stocks came under pressure after data showed factory activity lost more steam last month amid elevated price pressures, underlining the risk of a sharp slowdown or a recession in Britain.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.01 percent down at 7,168.65 after flirting with gains and losses in the session, and ended the week 0.56 lower.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu