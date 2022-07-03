Wall Street on Friday bounced back to a sharply higher close in light trading, as investors embarked on the second half of the year ahead of a long holiday weekend.
All three major US stock indices reversed early losses to close well into positive territory in the wake of the stock market’s worst first half in decades.
However, all three posted losses for the week.
“We’re headed into the holiday weekend and having a late-day relief rally, but we’ll likely have to wait until investors return from the holiday weekend to see if it’s sustainable at the start of the new quarter,” said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta.
Market participants now look to the second-quarter earnings season, the US Department of Labor’s June employment report, and the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting expected later this month.
The microchip sector dropped sharply after Micron Technology Inc warned of cooling demand.
Photo: AP
Micron’s shares slid 2.9 percent, pulling the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index down 3.8 percent.
Worries over waning demand in the face of decades-high inflation were reflected in the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) purchasing managers’ index, which showed a deceleration in both input prices for new orders.
ISM’s report seemed to back the view that the economy is cooling and inflation appears to be past its peak. This has raised the possibility that the Fed might have wiggle room for a dovish pivot after its second straight 75 basis-point interest rate hike expected in July.
“The Fed is going to need to see a lot more evidence to change its mind about further continued interest rate hikes,” said Tim Ghriskey, a senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty about the economy and inflation, despite early signs that inflation may have peaked.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 321.83 points, or 1.05 percent, to 31,097.26, the S&P 500 gained 39.95 points, or 1.06 percent, to 3,825.33 and the NASDAQ Composite added 99.11 points, or 0.9 percent, to 11,127.85.
For the week, the Dow fell 1.28 percent, the S&P 500 declined 2.21 percent and the NASDAQ dropped 4.13 percent.
All 11 of the S&P 500’s major sectors ended the session green, with utilities enjoying the largest percentage gain.
The second-quarter reporting season begins in several weeks, and 130 of the companies in the S&P 500 have preannounced.
Of those, 45 have been positive and 77 have been negative, a weaker negative/positive ratio than a year earlier, Refinitiv data showed.
The prospect of profit margins taking a hit from bruising inflation and waning consumer demand would have market participants listening closely to forward guidance.
Analysts now expect aggregate second-quarter S&P 500 earnings growth of 5.6 percent, down from the 6.8 percent projected by Refinitiv at the beginning of the quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.77-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 1.57-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 48 new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 12 new highs and 219 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 11.01 billion shares, compared with the 12.88 billion average over the past 20 trading days.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu