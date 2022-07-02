TECHNOLOGY
Apple raises prices in Japan
Apple Inc raised the prices of its iPhones and iPads in Japan in an uncommon move to account for the yen’s precipitous drop in value this year. The US company added as much as 25 percent to the cost of its mobile gadgets in the country, raising the iPhone 13’s starting price to ￥117,800 (US$869). It increased the prices of its iPad and iPad Air by ￥10,000 each, Apple’s local Web site shows. Apple joins a growing list of retail brands from Asahi Group Holdings Ltd to Lawson Inc that are hiking consumer prices in Japan to contend with soaring production costs, compounded by a weakening local currency. Apple’s move may presage hikes from other makers of consumer electronics. Apple already raised prices of its MacBook computers by more than 10 percent last month, but that change was accompanied by the launch of new models.
TRANSPORTATION
Uber says complaints fall
Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said it received 3,824 reports of sexual assault and misconduct across five categories on its ride-hailing app in 2019 and 2020, reflecting a 38 percent decline in the rate of such reports since its first safety report published two-and-a-half years ago. The decline may be related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused demand for Uber rides to plummet 80 percent, the company said in its second safety report. Still, the vast majority of trips on Uber — more than 99.9 percent — were completed without safety complaints. While lockdowns kept people out of cars, violent crimes in the US increased by the most in two decades, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. As a result, Uber said it saw an uptick of 18 percent in the rate of fatal physical assaults compared with the previous report.
AEROSPACE
Starlink service approved
Elon Musk’s SpaceX won permission from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulators to offer its Starlink broadband-from-space service to users in vehicles, vessels and aircraft. The FCC announced the decision in an order published on Thursday, which said it also granted permission for the service to mobile customers of Kepler Communications Inc. Space Exploration Technologies Corp, the formal name of Musk’s closely held company, has launched about 2,500 first-generation satellites in its Starlink fleet and serves almost 500,000 subscribers worldwide. Customers get Starlink signals from space through small dishes that can be mounted on their homes or businesses. It is designed to serve remote and rural areas. SpaceX said its mobile gear would be much the same, although it would include extra sensors and mountings for use with trucks, recreational vehicles, boats and aircraft.
INDIA
Gas, fuel exports taxed
The government yesterday introduced export duties on gasoline and jet fuel to help maintain domestic supplies, while also imposing a windfall tax on oil producers that have benefited from higher global crude oil prices. The new taxes, announced in government orders, would dent the earnings of refiners such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy, partly owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, and oil producers Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Oil India Ltd and Vedanta Ltd. The government also set new rules requiring oil companies exporting gasoline to sell to the domestic market the equivalent of 50 percent of the amount sold overseas for the fiscal year ending on March 31 next year.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant