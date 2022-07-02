Micron Technology Inc gave a surprisingly downbeat forecast for the current quarter after demand for phones and computers weakened, but vowed to move aggressively to stave off a chip glut.
The company — the largest US maker of memory semiconductors — warned that sales would be about US$7.2 billion in fiscal fourth quarter, far below analysts’ estimate of US$9.14 billion.
Excluding certain items, profit would be about US$1.63 a share, the company said, compared with the US$2.57 predicted by analysts.
The outlook overshadowed generally positive results from last quarter and renewed concerns about a slowdown in two key markets for Micron’s memory chips: computers and smartphones.
Consumers and businesses have been reining in spending amid fears that the major world economies are headed for recession.
“The world is in a rapidly changing and uncertain environment, and consumer spending is certainly being reallocated away from electronic devices,” CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in an interview. “Look at us: We just delivered a record quarter, and we’re so quick to take action to adjust our total supply to meet demand. This has never happened in this industry this fast.”
Micron’s shares fell more than 8 percent in extended trading on Thursday following the report, before recovering somewhat to a decline of about 3 percent. They had already lost 41 percent this year through the close, part of a rout of semiconductor stocks that had rallied over the last five years.
Mehrotra and his executives told analysts on a conference call that they are cutting spending on new plants and equipment to slow increases in factory output. For their part, the company’s customers — electronic device makers — are scaling back orders to reduce their inventory.
Similar actions in the past have typically taken two quarters to be completed and Micron is projecting a rebound in orders “sometime in fiscal year 2023,” Mehrotra said.
That period begins in September for the chipmaker.
During the call, Micron executives said the company is rapidly taking action to make sure the slump in demand does not fuel an industry glut.
By burning through existing stockpiles, slowing production increases and walking away from orders when customers demand steep price cuts, Micron can moderate the impact on its earnings, Mehrotra said in the interview.
In the three months ended June 2, Micron’s sales grew 16 percent to US$8.64 billion, its smallest increase in more than a year. Net profit was US$2.63 billion, or US$2.34 a share. Profit and sales were roughly in line with analysts’ predictions.
“The long-term trends absolutely bode well for memory and storage,” Mehrotra said. “The industry will have cycles, but across the cycles the fundamentals of the industry will keep strengthening.”
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant