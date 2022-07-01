Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE on Wednesday said they signed a US$3.2 billion deal with the US government for 105 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, which could be delivered as soon as later this summer.
The deal includes supplies of a vaccine adapted for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, pending regulatory clearance, Pfizer said.
Pharmaceutical companies have been developing vaccines to target the Omicron variant, which became dominant earlier this year.
The average price per dose in the new deal is more than US$30, up from US$19.50 per dose in the US’ first contract with Pfizer.
Some of the vaccine is to be distributed in single-dose vials, which are more expensive to manufacture but reduce waste of unused shots from open vials.
“We look forward to taking delivery of these new variant-specific vaccines and working with state and local health departments, pharmacies, healthcare providers, federally qualified health centers and other partners to make them available in communities around the country this fall,” US Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell said in a statement.
Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended a change in the design of COVID-19 booster shots for this fall to combat more recently circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2.
The US government also has the option to purchase up to 195 million additional doses, bringing the number of potential doses to 300 million, the companies said.
The new contract should boost this year’s vaccine sales for Pfizer and BioNTech, which share profits from the shots.
Pfizer has forecast COVID-19 vaccine sales of US$32 billion this year. Analysts on average have forecast sales of about US$33.6 billion for the shots.
The US government has distributed close to 450 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the US since it was authorized in December 2020, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.
More than 350 million of those doses have been administered.
Because the administration of US President Joe Biden was unable to line up more COVID-19 funding from the US Congress earlier this month, it was forced to reallocate US$10 billion of existing funds to pay for additional vaccines and treatments.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant