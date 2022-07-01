Hong Kong’s retail sales last month unexpectedly fell, erasing an earlier rebound as the territory struggles to build momentum for a recovery from a brutal COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.
Sales value last month declined 1.7 percent from a year earlier, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department said in a statement yesterday.
That was well below the median estimate of an 8.4 percent rise expected by economists in a Bloomberg survey.
It also trailed the 11.7 percent gain recorded in April, when the territory first began lifting some of its COVID-19 restrictions.
Sales volume fell 4.9 percent from a year earlier, also worse than the 8 percent expansion forecast by economists.
The value of retail sales “declined mildly” last month after “strong growth” in April, the department’s statement quoted a government spokesman as saying.
However, taken together, April and last month still showed a year-on-year increase of 4.7 percent due to an easing of the COVID-19 outbreak and the rollout of a consumption voucher program, the spokesman said — a “notable improvement” from a 7.6 percent fall in the first quarter.
“As long as the local epidemic situation remains under control, retail businesses should continue to revive,” the government spokesman said.
The biggest drag on the sales numbers was an 11.9 percent year-on-year drop in consumer durable goods, including a 31.7 percent decline in vehicle sales.
The retail data cover consumer spending on goods, but not services such as catering, medical care and entertainment. Those services account for more than 50 percent of total consumer spending.
The difference between April’s strong reading and last month’s weak one might reflect “some distortion” from the voucher program, Eric Zhu of Bloomberg Economics said yesterday.
People might have spent more on catering, which is not captured in retail sales, or April’s data might have contained more “big-ticket spending,” he added.
The second-quarter GDP figures would “have a more complete picture,” Zhu said.
Hong Kong is trying to mount a recovery after its wave of infections of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 pushed the economy into contraction in the first quarter for the first time in more than a year.
There have been some signs of improvement — including April’s retail sales figures and a strong expansion in the private sector last month — but growth is still a challenge.
Strict travel barriers, including hotel quarantine, remain for travelers, and trade with China has been disrupted.
Local COVID-19 cases have also returned to more than 2,000 per day, although the government has not brought back its most severe restrictions.
Annie Tse Yau (謝瑞麟), chair of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, attributed the drop last month to a relatively strong performance last year, when COVID-19 in the territory had subsided.
“It reflects that the retail sales situation is still not stable,” she said at a news briefing yesterday.
“We can’t really be confident in the coming few months,” as daily infections remain in the thousands and there is no sign of Hong Kong opening its borders in the near future, she said.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant