Potential home buyers remain cautious this quarter

INFLATION CURB: The market showed signs of recovery last month, but only lost momentum after the TAIEX shed more than 1,000 points during the past two weeks

About 42 percent of Taiwanese expect housing prices to pick up in the third quarter, slumping from 62 percent three months earlier, as interest rate hikes and increasingly hazy economic outlook weighed on the real-estate sector, a survey by Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) showed.

The retreat in real-estate sentiment came after the central bank raised interest rates twice within three months and is expected to raise rates again to curb inflation, the nation’s largest broker by the number of offices said.

“Expectations of housing price hikes cooled after the central bank made clear its stance on monetary tightening,” Evertrust research manager Daniel Chen (陳賜傑) told an online news conference.

A luxury apartment in Taipei’s Xinyi District is pictured on Tuesday. Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times

The share of respondents expecting price corrections gained 10 percentage points to 28 percent, he said.

A spike in COVID-19 cases also put a damper on confidence, which has retreated to a level similar to during a level 3 COVID-19 alert in May last year, Chen said.

Evertrust Rehouse saw home deals last month slip 2 percent from May, despite June being part of a traditional high season.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents expected that the central bank would raise interest rates again in the second half of the year, while 75 percent indicated that they would drop plans to buy homes if interest rates surpass 3 percent, the survey showed.

Interest rates on mortgages are to climb above 1.7 percent after the second rate hike of 0.125 percentage points take effect today.

Evertrust general manager Yeh Ling-chi (葉凌棋) said the housing market this year could contract in comparison with last year, rather than staging a mild increase as he projected in March.

Presale project sales volumes tumbled 31.6 percent in the first four months of this year from the final quarter of last year, Yeh said.

Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋), Taiwan’s only listed broker, said the housing market increasingly showed signs of recovery in the first half of last month, but lost momentum again after the TAIEX shed more than 1,000 points during the past two weeks.

Houses priced above NT$30 million (US$1.01 million) took a bigger hit because buyers of such objects are more vulnerable to negative wealth effects, and are expected to wait and see, Sinyi Realty research manager Tseng Ching-der (曾進德) said.

Houses priced from NT$10 million to NT$15 million held relatively firm amid uncertainty on the back of real demand, Tseng said.

H&B Realty Co (住商不動產), the largest broker by the number of franchises, said its sales last month dropped 13.9 percent from May, attributing the trend to interest rate hikes.

Some sellers are willing to make concessions in the hope of exiting the market, H&B said.