World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GAMING

Sony to launch new brand

Sony Group Corp is launching a new brand that is to offer PC gaming gear, the company announced yesterday. Sony is looking to expand beyond its flagship PlayStation console and boost revenue from other sectors, including PC and mobile gaming. Sony’s first offerings from its new Inzone brand would be three wireless headsets and two monitors, the priciest of which is to retail for a suggested US$899.99 in the US. “The market has been expanding with a higher interest in gaming with the spread of e-sports tournaments and the advancement of gaming entertainment,” Yukihiro Kitajima, head of Sony’s game business and marketing office, said in a statement.

ELECTRONICS

Samsung buys Cynora

Samsung Display Co has purchased display company Cynora GmbH for about US$300 million, people with knowledge of the matter said, gaining technology for so-called OLED screens. As part of the deal, Samsung acquired Cynora’s intellectual property and technology, but not its engineers, the people said. The Bruchsal, Germany-based company terminated its workforce in the past few weeks as part of the transaction, the people said. Samsung was already an investor in Cynora, with LG Electronics Inc and other display manufacturers also backing the start-up.

APPAREL

H&M beats estimates

Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as shoppers snapped up its low-cost clothing to replenish post-COVID-19 pandemic wardrobes. Pretax profit at the Swedish low-cost retailer rose by one-third to 4.78 billion kronor (US$470 million) in the three months through last month, the company said yesterday. Still, H&M said that sales might fall 6 percent this month as the war in Ukraine weighs. “Well-received collections have led to strong development, with a further increase in full-price sales and decrease in markdowns,” H&M chief executive officer Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

VIETNAM

Economy expands in Q2

The economy expanded in the second quarter at its fastest pace in 11 years thanks to a big rebound in exports and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, authorities said yesterday. The General Statistics Office said that GDP grew 7.72 percent in the April-to-June period from a year earlier, its best performance since 2011. Turnover from exports rose 21 percent to US$96.80 billion in the period, the office said. Economic growth for the first half of the year was 6.42 percent, it said. The consumer price index rose 2.96 percent in the second quarter, it added.

COST OF LIVING

HK tops expense list

Hong Kong is the world’s most expensive place for employees sent abroad to work, according to a new study comparing the prices of 200 goods and products in more than 400 cities. Switzerland was hot on Hong Kong’s heels, with four cities — Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Bern — ranking second to fifth place respectively in Mercer’s Cost of Living Survey. Three other Asian cities — Singapore, Tokyo and Beijing — made the top 10, filling eighth, ninth and 10th spots respectively. High rankings for many Asian cities were driven by inflation and strong currencies, the management consultancy said in its report. At the other end of the table, the cheapest places for expats to live were Ankara, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and Dushanbe in Tajikistan.