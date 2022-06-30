GAMING
Sony to launch new brand
Sony Group Corp is launching a new brand that is to offer PC gaming gear, the company announced yesterday. Sony is looking to expand beyond its flagship PlayStation console and boost revenue from other sectors, including PC and mobile gaming. Sony’s first offerings from its new Inzone brand would be three wireless headsets and two monitors, the priciest of which is to retail for a suggested US$899.99 in the US. “The market has been expanding with a higher interest in gaming with the spread of e-sports tournaments and the advancement of gaming entertainment,” Yukihiro Kitajima, head of Sony’s game business and marketing office, said in a statement.
ELECTRONICS
Samsung buys Cynora
Samsung Display Co has purchased display company Cynora GmbH for about US$300 million, people with knowledge of the matter said, gaining technology for so-called OLED screens. As part of the deal, Samsung acquired Cynora’s intellectual property and technology, but not its engineers, the people said. The Bruchsal, Germany-based company terminated its workforce in the past few weeks as part of the transaction, the people said. Samsung was already an investor in Cynora, with LG Electronics Inc and other display manufacturers also backing the start-up.
APPAREL
H&M beats estimates
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) reported second-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as shoppers snapped up its low-cost clothing to replenish post-COVID-19 pandemic wardrobes. Pretax profit at the Swedish low-cost retailer rose by one-third to 4.78 billion kronor (US$470 million) in the three months through last month, the company said yesterday. Still, H&M said that sales might fall 6 percent this month as the war in Ukraine weighs. “Well-received collections have led to strong development, with a further increase in full-price sales and decrease in markdowns,” H&M chief executive officer Helena Helmersson said in a statement.
VIETNAM
Economy expands in Q2
The economy expanded in the second quarter at its fastest pace in 11 years thanks to a big rebound in exports and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, authorities said yesterday. The General Statistics Office said that GDP grew 7.72 percent in the April-to-June period from a year earlier, its best performance since 2011. Turnover from exports rose 21 percent to US$96.80 billion in the period, the office said. Economic growth for the first half of the year was 6.42 percent, it said. The consumer price index rose 2.96 percent in the second quarter, it added.
COST OF LIVING
HK tops expense list
Hong Kong is the world’s most expensive place for employees sent abroad to work, according to a new study comparing the prices of 200 goods and products in more than 400 cities. Switzerland was hot on Hong Kong’s heels, with four cities — Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Bern — ranking second to fifth place respectively in Mercer’s Cost of Living Survey. Three other Asian cities — Singapore, Tokyo and Beijing — made the top 10, filling eighth, ninth and 10th spots respectively. High rankings for many Asian cities were driven by inflation and strong currencies, the management consultancy said in its report. At the other end of the table, the cheapest places for expats to live were Ankara, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and Dushanbe in Tajikistan.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant