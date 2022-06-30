Uber inks deal with union for gig workers in Australia

Uber Technologies Inc has reached a deal with an Australian union after years of legal battles, campaigns and negotiations that would offer 100,000 drivers and food delivery workers more protections.

The Transport Workers’ Union — one of Uber’s most vocal critics — reached the agreement with the rideshare giant on Tuesday, with both sides backing minimum standards for all gig economy workers and the right to unionize.

In a joint statement, Uber and the union said that they also supported the setting up of an independent body by the Australian government to create standards across the sector.

The “gig economy” — which uses temporary independent contractors for short-term tasks — has grown rapidly since Uber’s launch in 2009 and is promoted as a flexible way for people to earn money without the constraints of a full-time job.

However, there has been a growing backlash in Australia about the conditions and dangers gig workers face, particularly after a spate of delivery driver deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand spiked.

A 2020 survey by the union found that 73 percent of food delivery drivers were worried about “being seriously injured or killed at work” — although safety concerns are not limited to Australia, or Uber.

In the US, more than 50 drivers working for companies including Uber and Lyft Inc have been killed on the job since 2017, data from the Gig Workers Rising advocacy group showed.

An Australian court last week ruled that slain gig worker Chen Xiaojun (陳小軍), who was killed on the job in 2020 while working for food delivery service Hungry Panda, was an employee, not a contractor.

Chen’s family was awarded an A$830,000 (US$571,000) compensation payment, believed to be the first of its kind for a gig worker in Australia.

Uber general manager in Australia Dom Taylor said that the company and the union “may not seem like obvious allies,” but the deal struck between the two would “improve workers’ protections.”

“We want to see a level playing field for the industry and preserve the flexibility that gig workers value most,” Taylor said.

The deal comes in the wake of Australia’s election last month of a Labor government, which has previously supported reforms to protect gig workers.