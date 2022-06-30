South Korean consumers turned pessimistic for the first time in more than a year, in a sign of how rising inflation and debt burdens are taking a toll on their livelihoods.
The composite consumer sentiment index dropped to 96.4 this month from 102.6 last month, the Bank of Korea said in a statement yesterday.
The below-100 reading indicates respondents expressing pessimism outnumbered those with optimistic views.
South Korea is among the countries that are most vulnerable to global inflationary pressure, because it relies heavily on outside sources for fuel and other commodities.
Last month, consumer prices climbed 5.4 percent from a year earlier and South Korean Minister of Finance Choo Kyung-ho has warned they could surpass 6 percent this summer.
Among the components of the headline sentiment index, the assessment and outlook on the economy among households contributed most to the drop, followed by their expectations for individual economic conditions, the central bank said.
Their outlook for interest rates rose to 149, the strongest ever, the central bank said.
Households’ inflation expectations also climbed to 3.9 percent, the highest since April 2012, it said.
The survey of 2,305 households was conducted from June 13 to Monday last week.
Separately, feelings in the US about the economy slumped further this month after falling sharply the month before amid concerns over skyrocketing inflation, a separate survey released on Tuesday showed.
Amid the fastest increase in US consumer prices in more than four decades, made worse by the war in Ukraine, the consumer confidence index fell to 98.7 from 103.2, its lowest level since February last year, The Conference Board’s monthly survey showed.
Feelings about the present situation dipped slightly, while expectations for income and business in the next six months dropped sharply to 66.4 from 73.7, the lowest since March 2013, the report said.
Lynn Franco, the institution’s senior director of economic indicators, said that inflation is weighing heavily on perception of the US economy.
“Consumers’ grimmer outlook was driven by increasing concerns about inflation, in particular rising gas and food prices,” Franco said in a statement. “Expectations have now fallen well below a reading of 80, suggesting weaker growth in the second half of 2022 as well as growing risk of recession by yearend.”
Dana Peterson, The Conference Board’s lead economist, said that the US would likely see a recession late this year.
“We are anticipating a brief yet shallow recession starting in the fourth quarter of this year and extending into the first quarter of next year,” Peterson said during a Politico event.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant