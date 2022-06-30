South Koreans turn pessimistic as inflation bites

SUB-100 READING: The assessment and outlook among households contributed most to a drop in the composite consumer sentiment index, which declined to 96.4

Bloomberg and AFP





South Korean consumers turned pessimistic for the first time in more than a year, in a sign of how rising inflation and debt burdens are taking a toll on their livelihoods.

The composite consumer sentiment index dropped to 96.4 this month from 102.6 last month, the Bank of Korea said in a statement yesterday.

The below-100 reading indicates respondents expressing pessimism outnumbered those with optimistic views.

People eat at a convenience store in Seoul on Friday last week. Photo: Reuters

South Korea is among the countries that are most vulnerable to global inflationary pressure, because it relies heavily on outside sources for fuel and other commodities.

Last month, consumer prices climbed 5.4 percent from a year earlier and South Korean Minister of Finance Choo Kyung-ho has warned they could surpass 6 percent this summer.

Among the components of the headline sentiment index, the assessment and outlook on the economy among households contributed most to the drop, followed by their expectations for individual economic conditions, the central bank said.

Their outlook for interest rates rose to 149, the strongest ever, the central bank said.

Households’ inflation expectations also climbed to 3.9 percent, the highest since April 2012, it said.

The survey of 2,305 households was conducted from June 13 to Monday last week.

Separately, feelings in the US about the economy slumped further this month after falling sharply the month before amid concerns over skyrocketing inflation, a separate survey released on Tuesday showed.

Amid the fastest increase in US consumer prices in more than four decades, made worse by the war in Ukraine, the consumer confidence index fell to 98.7 from 103.2, its lowest level since February last year, The Conference Board’s monthly survey showed.

Feelings about the present situation dipped slightly, while expectations for income and business in the next six months dropped sharply to 66.4 from 73.7, the lowest since March 2013, the report said.

Lynn Franco, the institution’s senior director of economic indicators, said that inflation is weighing heavily on perception of the US economy.

“Consumers’ grimmer outlook was driven by increasing concerns about inflation, in particular rising gas and food prices,” Franco said in a statement. “Expectations have now fallen well below a reading of 80, suggesting weaker growth in the second half of 2022 as well as growing risk of recession by yearend.”

Dana Peterson, The Conference Board’s lead economist, said that the US would likely see a recession late this year.

“We are anticipating a brief yet shallow recession starting in the fourth quarter of this year and extending into the first quarter of next year,” Peterson said during a Politico event.