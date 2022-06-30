Inflation in Spain soars to 10 percent

ECB ACTION? The reading in Spain is expected to embolden European monetary policymakers to push for big increases in interest rates when they meet next month

Spanish inflation yesterday surged to a record, defying government efforts to rein it in and signaling intensifying price pressure as the European Central Bank (ECB) gears up to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

The surprise 10 percent reading for this month dashes hopes that inflation in the eurozone’s fourth-biggest economy had peaked and highlights how a squeeze on consumers, once forecast to be transitory, is instead intensifying.

The rate is up from 8.5 percent last month and exceeded all 15 estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives at the NATO Summit in Madrid yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The reading will embolden ECB policymakers pushing for big increases in interest rates when they meet next month.

While ECB President Christine Lagarde this week reiterated plans for a 0.25-point rate hike next month to begin a sustained cycle of increases, other officials have floated the idea of more aggressive action.

ECB Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus said in a Bloomberg interview published earlier yesterday that a 50 basis-point hike should be an option at next month’s meeting.

The inflation rate in his country, Lithuania, is above 20 percent.

His colleague Martins Kazaks said that rates can be raised “quite quickly” and that front-loading of hikes is “reasonable.”

The yield on German two-year debt, which is most sensitive to changes in borrowing costs, was down eight basis points to 0.88 percent after earlier sliding as much as 11 basis points.

Spain’s gauge of underlying prices, which strips out volatile items, also quickened this month, reaching 5.5 percent — the most since 1993.

The Spanish data could offer a prelude to figures from the continent’s biggest economies, with Germany set to report later yesterday and France today.

Inflation in the German state of North Rhine Westphalia slowed to 7.5 percent this month, separate data showed.

The eurozone itself is to release numbers tomorrow.

Amid the price spike, Spanish businesses and households are hurting, while the Spanish government has squabbled with the Spanish National Statistics Institute, whose head is to step down after months of criticism that his office has consistently overestimated price gains.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has joined efforts to tame inflation, capping the price of natural gas used to generate electricity, although that measure has proved less of a benefit than envisaged.

To help consumes, the government announced a 0.20 euros (US$0.21) subsidy for gasoline in March, with the administration paying 0.15 euros and oil firms the rest.

As part of a new 9 billion euros package announced last week, Sanchez is to extend the subsidy, which was due to end today, through the end of the year.

The government said that the aid, which also included one-off checks for poor households and lower taxes on power bills, would shave 3.5 percentage points off inflation this year.