State-run Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (CHB, 彰化銀行) yesterday said it remains positive about profitability enhancements this year due to interest rate hikes, even though economic uncertainty is building.
The bank’s interest spread increased 4 basis points in the first quarter, while its net interest margin added 5 basis points, enabling its net income to grow 22.16 percent year-on-year to NT$2.38 billion, CHB said.
The benefits of interest rate hikes would become more evident this quarter after the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates for a second time by 0.75 percentage points earlier this month and Taiwan’s central bank raised it rates by 0.125 percentage points, CHB said.
Photo: CNA
CHB’s upbeat outlook came even though it agreed that downside risks are worsening, and corporate and retail customers could become conservative about loan demand.
“We will closely monitor global market changes and adjust our portfolio to make better use of investment funds,” CHB officials said.
CHB intends to raise its stake in blue-chip companies whose share prices are taking a hard hit from global monetary tightening, as well as increase bond holdings to take advantage of interest rate hikes.
CHB said that the central bank’s 0.25 percentage-point increase of the required reserve ratio meant it would have less money for lending, but the impact should be very limited.
It said it is expecting decreased demand for land financing and mortgage operations, as developers would refrain from using an active sales strategy following four waves of selective credit controls and two interest rate hikes.
Soaring building material prices and labor shortages also warrant caution, it added.
GDP growth at home and abroad might lose some momentum to inflation and the war in Ukraine, but Taiwanese tech firms have pressed ahead with capacity expansions, which is favorable for commercial banking, CHB said.
At the same time, it would reach out to urban renewal projects, as they are not affected by credit controls, the bank added.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant