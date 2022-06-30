Chinese phone makers gain ground in Russia

Reuters, LONDON





Chinese smartphones accounted for two-thirds of all new sales in Russia between April and last month, Russia’s top electronics retailer said yesterday, the latest sign of how Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is affecting the country’s consumer economy.

Several major smartphone makers, including Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, have paused new sales in Russia following Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, while financial sanctions and airspace bans have hit supply chains, pushing Russian retailers and consumers to look toward China to fill the gap.

“The total share of Chinese brands in the Russian market in terms of smartphone sales is steadily increasing — from 50 percent in the first quarter, to 60 percent in April to more than 70 percent in June,” Russian electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado said.

Overall, Chinese smartphones accounted for more than 65 percent of devices sold across the second quarter, up from 50 percent in the same period last year.

Mobile operator MTS reported a jump in sales of Chinese phones last month.

M.Video said that the average price of a smartphone sold during the three-month period was down 4 percent on last year as Russian consumers shift to lower-ticket goods amid an earnings squeeze and economic downturn.

Apple and Samsung stopped new product sales in Russia after Moscow sent its army into Ukraine in late February, but retailers have been able to use up existing stocks.