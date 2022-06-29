AUTO PARTS
Michelin to exit Russia
French tire group Michelin yesterday said it plans to transfer its activities in Russia to local management, the latest foreign firm to exit the country following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The new entity would operate through an independent structure from Michelin, the company added. Michelin Russia employs about 1,000 people, most at the Davydovo plant near the capital, where it has an annual production capacity of up to 2 million tires. Michelin sales in Russia represented 2 percent of the group’s total sales and 1 percent of its worldwide car tire production.
TECHNOLOGY
Toshiba elects directors
Toshiba Corp shareholders yesterday approved 13 nominated directors to its board, as the Japanese technology giant struggles to restore its one-time glory and set a clear leadership direction. CEO Taro Shimada, who oversaw the annual shareholders’ meeting in Tokyo, said the majority had voted to approve that plan. He promised shareholders Toshiba would forge ahead with clean energy, infrastructure projects, data services, devices and storage. He added that the company had boosted profits for the latest fiscal year, which ended in April, to ￥194.7 billion (US$1.4 billion) from a year earlier. By 2030, Toshiba is aiming for ￥5 trillion in annual sales, up from about ￥3 trillion now.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
FTX eyes Robinhood
Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX cryptoexchange is exploring whether it might be able to acquire Robinhood Markets Inc, people with knowledge of the matter said. FTX is deliberating internally how to buy the app-based brokerage, one of the people said. Robinhood has not received a formal takeover approach from FTX, another person said. “We are excited about Robinhood’s business prospects and potential ways we could partner with them,” Bankman-Fried said on Monday in an e-mailed statement. “That being said, there are no active M&A [merger and acquisition] conversations with Robinhood.” A spokesman for Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood declined to comment.
ENERGY
SSE, Equinor to buy plants
SSE PLC and Equinor ASA teamed up to buy three UK electricity plants from Triton Power Co, and plan to use the sites to develop low-carbon projects. The ￡341 million (US$418.4 million) deal for the stations in northern England, southwest England and Wales reflects the increasing drive among European energy companies to clean up their operations amid an accelerating shift to green power. Triton’s portfolio includes the 1.2-gigawatt Saltend gas-fired complex in east Yorkshire, which could be a customer for Equinor’s hydrogen project in the area, the companies said in a statement yesterday.
SRI LANKA
Oil market liberalized
The government will allow companies from oil-producing nations to import and sell fuel in the country, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said yesterday, as the country tries to overcome a massive shortage of gasoline and diesel. “Cabinet approval was granted to open up the fuel import and retail sales market to companies from oil-producing nations,” Wijesekera wrote on Twitter. “They will be selected on the ability to import fuel and operate without forex requirements from the CBSL [central bank] and banks for the first few months of operations.”
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant