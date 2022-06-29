World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUTO PARTS

Michelin to exit Russia

French tire group Michelin yesterday said it plans to transfer its activities in Russia to local management, the latest foreign firm to exit the country following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The new entity would operate through an independent structure from Michelin, the company added. Michelin Russia employs about 1,000 people, most at the Davydovo plant near the capital, where it has an annual production capacity of up to 2 million tires. Michelin sales in Russia represented 2 percent of the group’s total sales and 1 percent of its worldwide car tire production.

TECHNOLOGY

Toshiba elects directors

Toshiba Corp shareholders yesterday approved 13 nominated directors to its board, as the Japanese technology giant struggles to restore its one-time glory and set a clear leadership direction. CEO Taro Shimada, who oversaw the annual shareholders’ meeting in Tokyo, said the majority had voted to approve that plan. He promised shareholders Toshiba would forge ahead with clean energy, infrastructure projects, data services, devices and storage. He added that the company had boosted profits for the latest fiscal year, which ended in April, to ￥194.7 billion (US$1.4 billion) from a year earlier. By 2030, Toshiba is aiming for ￥5 trillion in annual sales, up from about ￥3 trillion now.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

FTX eyes Robinhood

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX cryptoexchange is exploring whether it might be able to acquire Robinhood Markets Inc, people with knowledge of the matter said. FTX is deliberating internally how to buy the app-based brokerage, one of the people said. Robinhood has not received a formal takeover approach from FTX, another person said. “We are excited about Robinhood’s business prospects and potential ways we could partner with them,” Bankman-Fried said on Monday in an e-mailed statement. “That being said, there are no active M&A [merger and acquisition] conversations with Robinhood.” A spokesman for Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood declined to comment.

ENERGY

SSE, Equinor to buy plants

SSE PLC and Equinor ASA teamed up to buy three UK electricity plants from Triton Power Co, and plan to use the sites to develop low-carbon projects. The ￡341 million (US$418.4 million) deal for the stations in northern England, southwest England and Wales reflects the increasing drive among European energy companies to clean up their operations amid an accelerating shift to green power. Triton’s portfolio includes the 1.2-gigawatt Saltend gas-fired complex in east Yorkshire, which could be a customer for Equinor’s hydrogen project in the area, the companies said in a statement yesterday.

SRI LANKA

Oil market liberalized

The government will allow companies from oil-producing nations to import and sell fuel in the country, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said yesterday, as the country tries to overcome a massive shortage of gasoline and diesel. “Cabinet approval was granted to open up the fuel import and retail sales market to companies from oil-producing nations,” Wijesekera wrote on Twitter. “They will be selected on the ability to import fuel and operate without forex requirements from the CBSL [central bank] and banks for the first few months of operations.”