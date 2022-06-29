Taiwan Business Quick Take







EQUITIES

Investors pocket profits

The TAIEX yesterday closed lower as overnight losses in the US prompted local investors to lock in profits gained during a rally in the previous day’s session. Amid lingering concerns over a rate hike cycle by the US Federal Reserve, the bellwether electronics sector came under pressure, leading the broader market lower as rising bond yields continued to dwarf dividends. The TAIEX closed down 108.09 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,439.92. Turnover totaled NT$233.284 billion (US$7.87 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$10.59 billion of shares on the main board. The electronics sector lost 0.74 percent, the semiconductor subindex declined 0.82 percent and the financial sector dropped 0.72 percent, while the transportation sector, where major shipping and airline stocks are traded, rose 0.91 percent and the food sector increased 0.32 percent.

ELECTRONICS

‘Green’ products boost Teco

Leading industrial motor maker Teco Electric and Machinery Co Ltd (東元電機) yesterday said sales of its energy-saving products and intelligent services rose about 30 percent year-on-year to NT$1.2 billion in the first five months of this year, as demand for energy-efficient, high-performance motor systems grew significantly amid rising energy costs. Sales of energy-saving products and intelligent services are expected to reach NT$4 billion this year, the company said in a statement. Teco last year introduced low-carbon smart factory solutions to assist customers to reduce electricity consumption and carbon emissions, it said.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Taishin, Shin Kong fined

The Taiwan Stock Exchange on Monday fined Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) and Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) NT$100,000 each for filing inappropriate information. Shin Kong said in a filing on May 20 that it would create a task force to evaluate the feasibility of merging with Taishin Financial, although the company’s independent board members were opposed to revealing Taishin Financial in the filing, as the merger had not been resolved, the exchange said. Taishin Financial filed a regulatory filing on June 2 saying that it would take a proactive and positive attitude toward evaluating a merger with another financial holding company. However, the company’s announcement contained descriptions of an exaggerated nature, or which resembled advertising or promotional language, and arbitrarily contained unconfirmed news, which warranted the punishment, the exchange said.

APPAREL

Nike hit by drop in sales

Lower sales in North America and China dented Nike Inc’s quarterly results as the sports giant on Monday projected modest revenue growth due to a strong US dollar, rising inflation and other headwinds. The Oregon-based company — which has at times during the COVID-19 pandemic enjoyed healthy pricing, but also faced factory lockdowns in Asia that have crimped its inventories — reported lower profits for its fiscal fourth quarter. For the quarter ending May 31, Nike reported profits of US$1.4 billion, down 5 percent from a year earlier, and revenue of US$12.2 billion, a decline of 1 percent. Nike chief financial officer Matthew Friend said the company was monitoring consumer behavior over “implications of high inflation,” and adopting a “cautious approach” to China given the country’s restrictive COVID-19 policies.