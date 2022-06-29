EQUITIES
Investors pocket profits
The TAIEX yesterday closed lower as overnight losses in the US prompted local investors to lock in profits gained during a rally in the previous day’s session. Amid lingering concerns over a rate hike cycle by the US Federal Reserve, the bellwether electronics sector came under pressure, leading the broader market lower as rising bond yields continued to dwarf dividends. The TAIEX closed down 108.09 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,439.92. Turnover totaled NT$233.284 billion (US$7.87 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$10.59 billion of shares on the main board. The electronics sector lost 0.74 percent, the semiconductor subindex declined 0.82 percent and the financial sector dropped 0.72 percent, while the transportation sector, where major shipping and airline stocks are traded, rose 0.91 percent and the food sector increased 0.32 percent.
ELECTRONICS
‘Green’ products boost Teco
Leading industrial motor maker Teco Electric and Machinery Co Ltd (東元電機) yesterday said sales of its energy-saving products and intelligent services rose about 30 percent year-on-year to NT$1.2 billion in the first five months of this year, as demand for energy-efficient, high-performance motor systems grew significantly amid rising energy costs. Sales of energy-saving products and intelligent services are expected to reach NT$4 billion this year, the company said in a statement. Teco last year introduced low-carbon smart factory solutions to assist customers to reduce electricity consumption and carbon emissions, it said.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Taishin, Shin Kong fined
The Taiwan Stock Exchange on Monday fined Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) and Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) NT$100,000 each for filing inappropriate information. Shin Kong said in a filing on May 20 that it would create a task force to evaluate the feasibility of merging with Taishin Financial, although the company’s independent board members were opposed to revealing Taishin Financial in the filing, as the merger had not been resolved, the exchange said. Taishin Financial filed a regulatory filing on June 2 saying that it would take a proactive and positive attitude toward evaluating a merger with another financial holding company. However, the company’s announcement contained descriptions of an exaggerated nature, or which resembled advertising or promotional language, and arbitrarily contained unconfirmed news, which warranted the punishment, the exchange said.
APPAREL
Nike hit by drop in sales
Lower sales in North America and China dented Nike Inc’s quarterly results as the sports giant on Monday projected modest revenue growth due to a strong US dollar, rising inflation and other headwinds. The Oregon-based company — which has at times during the COVID-19 pandemic enjoyed healthy pricing, but also faced factory lockdowns in Asia that have crimped its inventories — reported lower profits for its fiscal fourth quarter. For the quarter ending May 31, Nike reported profits of US$1.4 billion, down 5 percent from a year earlier, and revenue of US$12.2 billion, a decline of 1 percent. Nike chief financial officer Matthew Friend said the company was monitoring consumer behavior over “implications of high inflation,” and adopting a “cautious approach” to China given the country’s restrictive COVID-19 policies.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant