Taiwan and the US should work more closely on exchanges in the technology sector, in particular on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, telecoms and space exploration, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said during a visit to Washington on Monday.
In a speech at the Global Taiwan Institute, a think tank researching Taiwan’s international policy, Kung said deeper bilateral cooperation would not only create business opportunities, but also serve as a major driving force for related developments across the world, such as digital transformation.
The fact that he is leading a 265-member delegation to the SelectUSA Investment Summit, an annual event sponsored by the US Department of Commerce aimed at attracting foreign investment into the US, was a good example of such ties, Kung said.
Photo: CNA
Taiwan is sending the largest non-US delegation to SelectUSA for the fourth consecutive year.
Kung added that Taiwan and the US was holding the inaugural US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade meeting on the same day.
“Taiwan-US relations are at their best in over 40 years,” he said.
The two countries make suitable trade partners thanks to their shared democratic values, he added.
Kung also touched on Taiwan-US cooperation with regard to global supply chain restructuring, saying that trade volume between both sides had grown significantly since the US and China began imposing tariffs on each other’s goods in 2018.
More direct trade ties between Taiwan and the US have helped prevent an overreliance on China, which had taken advantage of trade deficits in the past to demand technology or intellectual property transfers, Kung said.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant