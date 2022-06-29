NDC head eyes deeper ties with US technology sector

Staff writer, with CNA, Washington





Taiwan and the US should work more closely on exchanges in the technology sector, in particular on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, telecoms and space exploration, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said during a visit to Washington on Monday.

In a speech at the Global Taiwan Institute, a think tank researching Taiwan’s international policy, Kung said deeper bilateral cooperation would not only create business opportunities, but also serve as a major driving force for related developments across the world, such as digital transformation.

The fact that he is leading a 265-member delegation to the SelectUSA Investment Summit, an annual event sponsored by the US Department of Commerce aimed at attracting foreign investment into the US, was a good example of such ties, Kung said.

National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin speaks at the Global Taiwan Institute in Washington on Monday. Photo: CNA

Taiwan is sending the largest non-US delegation to SelectUSA for the fourth consecutive year.

Kung added that Taiwan and the US was holding the inaugural US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade meeting on the same day.

“Taiwan-US relations are at their best in over 40 years,” he said.

The two countries make suitable trade partners thanks to their shared democratic values, he added.

Kung also touched on Taiwan-US cooperation with regard to global supply chain restructuring, saying that trade volume between both sides had grown significantly since the US and China began imposing tariffs on each other’s goods in 2018.

More direct trade ties between Taiwan and the US have helped prevent an overreliance on China, which had taken advantage of trade deficits in the past to demand technology or intellectual property transfers, Kung said.